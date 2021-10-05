CARMEL — Kankakee Valley sophomore golf sensation Brynlee DeBoard competed in her first state finals in Carmel last week.
DeBoard finished tied for 67th among the 92 golfers competing at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. She shot a 99 on the first day — her highest 18-hole score of the season — and bounced back with a solid 83 on day two.
Her first day began with a 44 on the front nine, but it took 55 shots to get through the back nine. On day two, she shot a 42-41 for her 83 and a two-day score of 182.
Mary Beeson of Lapel won the tournament with a 144, going 70-74 over two days. She edged Chloe Johnson of Evansville North (145) by a single stroke.
Johnson led Evansville North to the team title at 606. Homestead finished second with a 624.