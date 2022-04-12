DeMOTTE – Covenant Christian was excited to get on the field for the season home-opener on April 5 and were one of the only area teams to get in a game that week due to the challenging weather.
Taking on the South Newton Rebels, both teams were looking to start the season off with a victory.
Unfortunately, the winner of this game was the early darkness that caused the umpires to call the game after nine innings a tie due to safety concerns.
Covenant Christian drew first blood in the opening inning of the non-conference game, but the Rebels quickly answered back in the second for a 1-1 tie. Those two runs were the only scores through seven regular and two extra innings before play began to get unsafe.
Both teams had several opportunities to win the game, placing runners on base, but ultimately each team’s pitching and defense did their jobs. The home team stranded five baserunners while the Rebels left nine on.
For the Knights, sophomore Luke Terpstra scored on the only hit for CCHS, a single supplied by Gabe Rottier. Junior Daniel Tordai scored the only run for SNHS.
Both teams needed multiple pitchers to get through the extended play. Terpstra pitched three innings, notching five strikeouts while giving up only two walks. Jayce Bultema pitched a pair with four strikeouts and one base-on-balls, while Rottier and Todd Klomp also threw two innings each. Both had three strikeouts and Klomp gave up one walk.
For the Rebels, senior Kayden Kruz hung on for five innings, striking out 11 Knights and walking just one. Fellow senior Kellen Krug pitched three frames and had six punch-outs and two walks while Noah Applegate pitched a lone inning and struck out two.
At DeMotte
South Newton 0-1-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 1 – 5 – 0
Covenant Christian 1-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0 = 1 – 1 – 2