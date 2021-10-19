WHEATFIELD — For the seventh straight year, Kankakee Valley played for a volleyball sectional title last Saturday.
The Lady Kougars (16-16) faced defending champion Culver Academy, which denied KVHS its second title in three years by a 3-0 final at the Kougar Den.
The Eagles (26-7) won three competitive games by 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23 scores to advance to the regional round.
KV lost despite getting 14 kills on 40 of 42 attacks from senior Lexi Broyles, who finishes her career as the all-time kills leader at KVHS. Abby Grandchamp, a junior, added 11 kills on 19 of 22 attacks for the Kougars, who are 2-5 in their last seven trips to the sectional final.
They last won a title in 2019 against Culver Academy.
Junior Lilly Toppen added three kills and finished 17 of 19 serving with an ace. She also had four assisted blocks, seven digs and was 21 of 22 setting with 13 assists.
Freshman Brooklyn Ritchie was 25 of 27 setting with 14 assists and 14 of 17 serving. Grandchamp finished 21 of 22 serving with an ace, senior Elise Kasper was 18 of 19 serving and Broyles finished 12 of 13 on her serves.
Sophomore Ava Koselke had five blocks, including two solos, and junior Faith Mauger had eight blocks, with two solos. Senior Marissa Howard had a team-high nine digs and Broyles and sophomore Morgan Smith had seven each.
Senior Samantha Jorgensen had 16 kills on 28 of 33 attacks and classmate Taylor Bowen had 14 kills on 30 of 32 attacks. Sophomore Megan Gifford was 13 of 14 serving with five aces and Bowen finished 19 of 19 with two aces to go with 11 digs.
McKenna Littleton, a junior, was 81 of 81 setting with 39 assists.
Culver Academy will return to KVHS on Saturday, Oct. 23 to face West Lafayette (26-2) in a regional semifinal. New Prairie (24-9) and Hanover Central (16-13) will play in the other semifinal with the championship game set for 6 p.m. that evening.
KVHS reached the title game by bouncing Wheeler (10-19) out of the tournament last Saturday afternoon. The Kougars won by 25-12, 25-10 and 25-13 scores in one of two sectional semifinals.
Broyles had 18 kills on a perfect 39 of 39 attacks, while Grandchamp added 10 kills on 22 of 26 attacks. Toppen was 20 of 20 serving with two aces and Smith also had two aces, going 27 of 28 from behind the service line.
Grandchamp was 14 of 15 serving and Ritchie finished 16 of 17 with an ace. Toppen also had four blocks, all assisted, and Broyles had three blocks with two solos. Mauger had seven blocks with two solos.
Broyles also added 12 digs, with Toppen and Smith collecting 10 each, and Toppen finished 29 of 29 setting with 15 assists. Ritchie had six assists on 24 of 24 sets.