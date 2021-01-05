WINONA LAKE — Covenant Christian had a strong showing at the annual Lakeland Christian Academy Tournament at Grace College in Winona Lake on Dec. 28-29.
The Knights (3-6) opened tournament play with a 53-43 win over Granger Christian (3-4). They used an 18-8 second quarter run to take a 26-18 lead by halftime.
They held a 38-24 lead after three periods.
Sophomore Jacob Miller had a game-high 20 points and senior guard Isaac Alblas added 19 points.
Eventual tournament champion Adams Central (4-3) edged the Knights in a semifinal later in the day. Miller poured in 17 points in the 52-47 loss, while Nick Birkett had 12 points.
On Dec. 30, Lakeland Christian edged Covenant, 48-42, in a nip-and-tuck battle for four quarters. Lakeland (4-3) used a 22-15 lead at halftime to slowly pull away.
Alblas had 15 points in the loss. Miller added 10 points.
The Knights will host Illiana Christian on Jan. 8.