Covenant Christian sophomore, Skylar Bos, has been lighting up the scoreboard all year and eclipsed two school records tonight as the Knights took down East Chicago Central 9-1, bringing their record to 9-2-1 on the season.
Bos scored five goals on the night to bring her season goal total to 33 and her career goal total to 60, both of which are new Covenant Christian girls soccer records. After scoring 27 goals in her freshman season last year, Bos had the records in the back of her mind, while maintaining focus on winning games with her teammates for the Knights.
The beginning of the season sparked a hot start for Bos and the Knights as they started 5-0, including a 4-3 win over Rensselaer Central in which Bos scored all four. “Coming in to the season, after losing four graduated starters in addition to one of our senior captains, Carly James with her ACL injury, it was important for us to gain that confidence in the beginning of the season” said head coach James Blom. “And the girls have really stepped up, come together, and worked hard and competed well in every game.”
Along with Bos, fellow sophomores Gabbi Zelienga and Hannah Frump have played a big part in the balance and distribution of the ball on the offensive end of the field for the Knights. And now that senior Carly James is back from her ACL tear, the Knights have added another scoring option up top, as James has scored in each of her five games since being cleared. “We’ve been really emphasizing passing and spacing on the offensive side of the ball and when you have those kinds of options up top, it really opens things up the attack to goal,” said Blom.
The Knights face a tough test on Thursday against a Boone Grove team that has had their number the past couple of years, including a loss in Regionals last year.