LAKEVILLE, IN — In the matchup in Lakeville, the Knights met the Argos Dragons on a crisp morning in a battle of sectional champions. The Knights knew that Argos was a very talented and patient soccer team. Scouting and video showed that they were excellent passers who worked very well together to build great offensive opportunities.
The Knights fought well but the passing and ball movement from Argos was just as good as advertised. Covenant’s defense was up to the challenge however, consistently frustrating and turning back Argos attempts at goal.
“We knew that we would need to lean on our defense and be opportunistic on offense,” said AD James Blom.
Sydnie Bakker, Amy Eades, and Desirae Nanninga led the defensive charge.
After about 15 minutes, Argos connected on a few passes and successfully switched the field and found an open shooter on the backside of the goal to put the Dragons up 1-0.
Offensive opportunities were tough to come by for the Knights, but they still put pressure on the Argos defense. The Dragons kept three defenders back and had a man-mark on Skylar Bos to stifle the Knights offense.
With about 10 minutes left in the first half, an Argos foul gave the Knights a free kick from about 20 yards away from the goal. Bos took the free kick and sent the ball low and into the corner of the goal to tie the game at 1 with her 50th goal of the season.
With a halftime score of 1-1, Covenant was feeling confident going into the second half as it appeared Argos was getting frustrated by the stringent Knights defense. Unfortunately, Argos came out refocused and confident in the second half, putting even more offensive pressure on Covenant’s defense.
At the end of the game, the ball was simply on the Knights’ defensive half too long and the defense could only turn away the Dragons so many times. Covenant struggled to possess and create enough meaningful opportunities on offense, besides a late flurry of opportunities to finish the game as the Knights tried to match the Dragons 2 second-half goals.
The final whistle signaled the end of the Knights’ record-setting season. Throughout the season, Covenant continually reminded themselves of their primary goal to honor God with the way they carried themselves and played. They realized how fortunate they are to have a season this year and be able to play it all the way through.
Senior captains Carly James, Amy Eades, and Sydnie Bakker finish their careers as the winningest class for Covenant girls soccer since they joined the IHSAA. Covenant’s 2020 team set records for the most wins in a season, the best winning percentage, best goal differential, as well as many individual records, led by Skylar Bos’s 50 single-season goals.
The team would like to thank their parents as well as all of the fans for the great support they’ve given throughout the season.