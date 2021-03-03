Kankakee Valley and Rensselaer Central learned their sectional semifinal opponents after Tuesday night’s tournament results.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte, meanwhile, became the first county school to bow out of the tournament despite pushing pre-game favorite Washington Township to the final horn in a 58-52 loss at the Kouts Class A Sectional.
Covenant finishes the season at season at 6-17. The Knights trailed Washington Township, 33-23, at halftime before closing the gap in the second half.
Washington Township moves into Friday’s semifinal round where it will face Gary 21st Century, the defending champion. 21st Century owns a 6-13 mark this season.
In the other semifinal at Kouts, the host Mustangs (24-2) will face league nemesis Morgan Township (10-8).
KV will play Hanover Central (16-6) for the second time in two weeks in one of two semifinals at the New Prairie Class 3A Sectional. The two teams are set to tip off at 6 p.m., with host New Prairie (17-7) to face River Forest (7-12) in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.
Hanover eked out a 54-53 double-overtime win against Knox (9-13) in Tuesday’s first round at New Prairie. The host Cougars routed Wheeler (1-15) by a 79-34 final to advance.
The Kougars (9-13) fell to Hanover in Cedar Lake by a 65-63 final on Feb. 20 and will seek revenge Friday.
RCHS will face Lewis Cass (13-8) in the first of two semifinals at the Class 2A Delphi Sectional Friday. Tip off is set for 5:30 p.m. Cass edged Winamac, 38-22, on Tuesday to advance. The Warriors end the season at 6-17.
The Bombers (12-10) did not face Cass during the regular season.
In Tuesday’s other game at Delphi, North Newton (13-9) ousted the host Oracles by a 55-41 final. Delphi ends its season at 3-15, with two losses coming against the Spartans.
North Newton will face tournament favorite Rochester (16-1) in Friday’s second semifinal, which is set to begin at 7 p.m.