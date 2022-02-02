DeMOTTE – Before their last home game of the season, the team and fans honored their three senior Covenant Christian girls’ basketball players – Dahna Frump, Gwen Walstra and Madison Zeldenrust.
Dahna Frump, daughter of Kevin and Wendy Frump, is one of seven siblings. In her three years at Covenant, Frump has played soccer for two years and basketball for one. She has also been on both the yearbook and chapel committees.
“I have never played basketball before,” said Frump. “This year I decided to join the basketball team and I wish I could have joined earlier. I love our team.”
Rump plans to achieve a degree in accounting but is undecided on a college as of yet.
Gwen Walstra is the daughter of Robb and Kristi Walstra and has two older brothers. Walstra has been a standout athlete for the Knights throughout her time at CCHS.
“My family has been my support system throughout my athletic career and I am thankful for that,” said Walstra. “I’ve always loved competing and being part of a team. My teammates are a huge part of my life.”
Walstra is unsure of her future plans but does plan to continue learning.
Madison Zeldenrust, daughter of Pete and Gayle Zeldenrust, is the youngest of three girls. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to major in public relations. She will also play softball for ONU.
Zeldenrust has also been a multi-sport standout for the Knights. She has played volleyball and softball for all four years and joined basketball her junior year. Zeldenrust has also been highly active on the chapel committee for all four years.
“I love being able to connect with others in our school through sports, student sections and small groups.”