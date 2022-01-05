DeMOTTE — On a cold December night, the Covenant Christian High School gym was packed to near capacity as the boys’ basketball team took on the Hebron Hawks.
Drawing the crowd in addition to playing a local school was the presence of many alumni, especially three of the top basketball players to ever grace that same floor.
Billed as Alumni Homecoming, the night featured both a junior varsity and varsity boys’ basketball game, as well as a special presentation to 1,000-plus point scorers Maria Nanninga, Chris Beezhold and Ben Lins. Each received two plaques to honor their achievements with one destined for the school’s trophy case and the other to keep.
Honored first was Maria Nanninga, who was a member of the CCHS girls’ basketball team from 2014 through 2018. She scored an impressive 1,289 points during her career as a Lady Knight. Nanninga was known for her quiet leadership and explosive scoring.
Presenting her plaques were former coaches Dave Heerema and Zac Menard.
The second honoree was Chris Beezhold, who was a member of the boys’ program from 2014 through 2018. He scored 1,275 points and is most remembered for his thunderous dunks that had the fans on their feet.
The final honoree of the night was Ben Lins, who played from 2016 through 2020 and scored an astounding 1,530 points in his career. Lins frequently led all categories, not only at CCHS, but also in the area and holds many of the school’s scoring records in both basketball and soccer.
Former boys’ basketball coach John Heerema present the plaques to both Lins and Beezhold.