DeMOTTE – The Covenant Christian girls’ basketball team made short work of its competition on Saturday, No. 13, again emerging as the trophy winner in its annual Tip-Off Tourney which features three local Christian high schools and CCHS.
The final game for the championship came down to the host Lady Knights versus the Heritage Christian Lady Defenders. The CC girls outscored their opposition 49-25 in a balanced offense that found nine players adding to the score, led by the 12 points of multi-sport standout Skylar Bos. Sophie Bakker put up nine, Madison Zeldenrust had seven and Gwen Walstra notched five. Claire Bakker, Chrissa Kopka and Gabbi Zeilenga each netted four points with two apiece coming from Audrey DeVries and Olivia Mellon.
For the Defenders, junior Kenzie Dykstra led all scorers with 15 points that included three treys. Heritage Christian was forced to play the final game short-handed as two starters, Sophia Smits and Jori Van Baren, were unavailable due to a prior commitment, and a third starter, Abby Zylstra went out early with an ankle injury.
The Knights took full advantage of the height differential and ruled the boards both offensively and defensively, with Dykstra seemingly being the only Defender able to find the net with any consistency. The Knights held Heritage to single digits in all but the third quarter where the Lady Defenders mounted a small run of 12 to pull within 17 points of their hosts.
To reach the championship game both CCHS and Heritage had trounced their opponents with easy victories over Calumet Christian and Faith Christian. CCHS defeated Cal Christian, 63-15, with Sophie Bakker dropping 16 points, Claire Bakker had 14 and Bos had 12.
At Demotte
Covenant Christian 13-10-15-11=49
Heritage Christian 03-06-12-04=25
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Knights: Audrey DeVries 1-0-0-0-2; Dahna Frump 0-0-0-0-0; Claire Bakker 2-0-0-0-4; Chrissa Kopka 2-0-0-0-4;
Sydnee Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Sophie Bakker 1-2-2-1-9; Gabbi Zeilenga 0-1-2-1-4; Gwen Walstra 2-0-2-1-5; Madison
Zeldenrust 1-0-5-4-7; Olivia Mellon 1-0-0-0-2; Skylar Bos 6-0-2-0-12.
Lady Defenders: Bekah Vander Molen 1-0-0-0-2; Tori Haak 2-0-0-0-4; Sara Hollerman 0-0-2-1-1; Taylor Dykstra 0-0-
0-0-0; Paityn Poortinga 2-0-2-2-2; Izzy Lubbers 0-0-4-1-1; Kenzie Dykstra 3-3-0-0-15; Abby Zylstra 0-0-0-0-0.
At DeMotte
Covenant Christian 17015-16-15=63
Calumet Christian 04-05-04-02=15
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Knights: Audrey DeVries 1-0-0-0-2; Dahna Frump 0-0-0-0-0; Claire Bakker 6-2-2-0-14; Chrissa Kopka 0-0-0-0-0;
Sydnee Walstra 1-0-0-0-2; Sophie Bakker 7-0-2-2-16; Gabbi Zeilenga 1-0-0-0-2; Gwen Walstra 0-0-2-2-2; Madison
Zeldenrust 2-0-1-1-5; Olivia Mellon 1-2-0-0-8; Skylar Bos 5-0-8-2-12.
Lady Patriots: Makenna Landkrohn 1-1-6-2-7; Rachel Schnoor 0-0-0-0-0; Calla Ogden 0-0-0-0-0; Kennedy Latiak 0-
0-0-0-0; Hannah Kelding 0-0-0-0-0; Faith Clayton 0-0-0-0-0; Nae Nae Hayes 0-0-2-2-2; Anna Prim 3-0-0-0-6; Nora
Prim 0-0-0-0-0; Taylor LaSalle 0-0-0-0-0.