DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian of DeMotte will look to pull the upset when it begins Class A Kouts Sectional action on Tuesday, March 2.
The Knights (5-15) will open the tournament against a team that has the personnel to challenge favorite Kouts for the title later in the week. The Senators (13-6) have one of best offensive teams in field, averaging 67 points per game.
Guards James Hernandez (19.2 ppg.), Tyler Hachey (18.6) and Steven Hernandez (12.3) are the Senators’ top scorers. The team has hit 123 3-pointers on the season, with James Hernandez and Hachey hitting a team-high 39 each.
Washington Township beat the Knights on Jan. 26 by a 67-49 final.
Covenant is led by the inside-outside duo of Jacob Miller, a 6-2 sophomore, and point guard Isaac Alblas. Miller and Alblas have tournament experience, with Miller leading the Knights on offense with a 16.1 ppg. average. He adds 8.3 rebounds per game.
Alblas is the first-year coach Scott Walstra’s top perimeter scorer (34 3-pointers) and averages 14.7 ppg. He is the only returning starter from last year’s sectional squad.
Covenant is looking to shake a six-game losing streak as it enters the sectional. The Senators have won five of their last six and seven of their last nine.