CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley senior Cole Solomey needed very little mat time in picking up his first sectional title at last Saturday’s Crown Point Sectional.
Solomey, the state’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at 138 pounds and a Purdue University recruit, reached the semifinals behind a forfeit before pinning CJ Briner Lake Central (20-14) in 1 minute, 14 seconds to reach the 138-pound final.
He was pushed to three rounds by Kaptur Nowaczyk, a junior from Crown Point, but dominated in an 8-1 win. Nowaczyk fell to 9-7 overall.
A favorite to win a regional title Saturday, Solomey owns a 38-0 record.
Solomey began his career competing as a 120-pound wrestler his freshman season. He moved to 132 pounds as a sophomore and wrestled at 138 pounds last year.
Solomey’s losses last year came to Crown Point graduate and current Ohio State wrester Jesse Mendez, who is 11-1 with the Buckeyes, including 5-0 in Big Ten matches in his first season.
Mendez beat Solomey for a state title at 138 pounds last winter.
Solomey’s cousin, senior Caleb Solomey, lost for the first time this season when he was pinned in the 145-pound final by Anthony Bahl of Crown Point in 5:22 of the third period.
Caleb’s mat time was also limited after a forfeit put him into the semifinal where he faced Lake Central senior Neo Cameron. Caleb (37-1) reached the 145 finals with a 7-0 decision over Cameron.
Other KVHS wrestlers to compete for top four spots on Saturday, including junior Devin Huff (11-1) at 106 pounds where he finished fifth overall. Brandon Earl, a sophomore, also placed fifth at 132 pounds and ends the season with a 17-16 mark.
Noah Sessions (32-6) picked up a third place at 152 pounds, reaching the semifinals of his division where he was pinned by Crown Point’s Anthony Rinehart (23-4) in 1:40.
Sessions competed in the semifinals with a pin of Wes Stevenson of Boone Grove (14-6) in 5:15. He would follow his loss with a pin of Jack Miller of Hanover Central (12-19) to set up a consolation match with Lowell’s Michael Mavros.
The KV sophomore would record an 8-3 decision against Mavros, who falls to 24-11.
Senior Crispin Lamka also competed in the consolation match for the Kougars after opening with back-to-back pins over Derek Meyer of Hobart (2-22) and Hayden Mancilla of Boone Grove (9-7) at 182 pounds.
Lamka would lose by technical fall to eventual champion Orlando Cruz (24-2) before beating Trevor Cross of Lowell (20-13) by pin to reach the consolation final.
Lamka would fall in his pursuit of third place after Stefan Jokic of Lake Central (21-12) won by a 7-3 decision.