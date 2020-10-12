KOUTS — Covenant Christian successfully defended its Class A sectional championship with a 6-0 rout of host Kouts Saturday afternoon.
The Knights, who set a new school record on Thursday night with a sectional semifinal win over Washington Township, will take a 14-2-1 record into Saturday’s LaVille Regional.
Covenant will face Argos (13-4-0) at 10 a.m., EST, with Andrean (12-5-0) and Bethany Christian (12-4-2) to play at 12 p.m.
Argos beat LaVille to win the LaVille Sectional title on Saturday. Andrean beat Boone Grove by a 4-1 shootout on Saturday to claim its own sectional title. The game was 0-0 in regulation and overtime periods before a shootout was needed to decide the winner.
Boone was the defending sectional champion and knocked the Knights out of the regional round last year.
Sophomore Skylar Bos scored four goals against Kouts to increase her season total to 49 ahead of regional. She scored her first goal just two minutes into the game, and five minutes later, senior Carly James punched in a goal for a 2-0 lead.
“Both goals were scored via good passing and through balls that allowed the speed of the Knights’ forwards to get a chance to put the goals away,” said Knights coach James Blom.
Bos scored another directly off a corner kick — her fourth such goal of the tournament — to give the Knights a 3-0 advantage.
Blom credited the defense for turning away the Mustangs, who finished 0-2 against Covenant this season. Desirae Nanninga and Sydnie Bakker were especially stellar on the defensive end.
James finished with two goals and Bos, Nanninga and Dahna Frump had assists.
The Knights become the second team in school history to nab back-to-back sectional titles, joining the 2018-2019 boys’ basketball teams.