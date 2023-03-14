WEST LAFAYETTE — Ella Carden and Kate Thomas’s 1-2 finish in the long jump highlighted the Kankakee Valley girls’ track and field team’s trip to the Maverick Hoosier State Relays qualifier indoor meet at Purdue University last Saturday.
Carden won the event with a jump of 16 feet, 2 1/4 inches to edge teammate Thomas (16-2) by one-quarter of an inch. Both jumps are on pace to qualify them for the state event later this month.
Carden qualified for the indoor state meet last season. She and Thomas are ranked 19th and 20th in the long jump among state competitors.
The Kougars had several top eight finishers at the state relay qualifier meet, including Lexi Hood, fifth In the high jump at 4-8 and Haylee Hass, Laynie Capellari and Eva Sersic all finished seventh at 4-6.
Ava McKim won her heat in the 55-meter dash in a personal-record time of 7.75 seconds to place fifth overall among the meet’s 46 sprinters.
Ava Dase was eighth in the shot-put at 32 feet, 3 1/4 inches and the 4-by-200 relay team of Carden, Thomas, Brooke Swart and McKim was first in 1 minute, 51.41 seconds to put it in pursuit of a state relays finals berth.
Dase competed against 42 other throwers.
The distance medley relay foursome of Allie Rushmore, Reese Van Meter, Audrey Campbell and Emma Bell was fourth in 14:03.33 and the 4-by-400 team of Van Meter, Swart, Braelee Roorda and Cheyenne Flatt was fifth in 4:37.23.