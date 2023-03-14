1-2 finish

KVHS teammates Ella Carden and Kate Thomas finished 1-2 at a Hoosier Relays qualifier meet in West Lafayette last week.

WEST LAFAYETTE — Ella Carden and Kate Thomas’s 1-2 finish in the long jump highlighted the Kankakee Valley girls’ track and field team’s trip to the Maverick Hoosier State Relays qualifier indoor meet at Purdue University last Saturday.

Carden won the event with a jump of 16 feet, 2 1/4 inches to edge teammate Thomas (16-2) by one-quarter of an inch. Both jumps are on pace to qualify them for the state event later this month.