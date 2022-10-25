Rut roar

Joe Martino uses a rut roar to attract a buck.

It’s almost November. The time we have been waiting all year for. And for deer hunters in most states, the rut is beginning to kick in. There is no better time than now to call in a buck. With their testosterone pumping and their love radar on high-alert, these juiced up studs of November are just looking for a fight – or romance – or both! Don’t let them down, play on their short-windowed disadvantage to help you cash in on filling a tag.

When it comes to calling to rutting bucks, there a few different calls to use, and the best ways to use them. Here is the low-down on calling in your next deer.

