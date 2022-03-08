WHEATFIELD — Senior multi-sport standout Lexi Broyles sat down on Monday, Feb. 28 in the Kankakee Valley High School cafeteria and fulfilled a dream as she signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career in college.
With her mom and dad on either side of her and her friends and family looking on, Broyles signed to continue racking up kills at Indiana University at Kokomo. Broyles holds the career kills record for the Lady Kougars with 1,367 in her four years at the school.
Celebrating with her were both her volleyball and softball teammates as well as her coaches in those sports. Broyles has played both each year at KV and has one more softball season to look forward to.
Broyles will change from a Kougar to a Cougar on her uniform at Kokomo as she studies business.
“It just felt right,” said Broyles, when asked about her choice. “I felt like I belonged when I stepped onto the campus.”
Broyles is the daughter of James and Shelly Broyles, and the sister of Zach Broyles.