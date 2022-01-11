DeMOTTE — Skylar Bos, as she so often does, led the Lady Knights to victory with a standout performance on both ends of the court.
The Covenant Christian girls outscored Morgan Township 52-43 on Thursday, Jan. 6 and Bos was responsible for 29 of those 52 points.
The junior multi-sport standout popped in 11 field goals driving to the basket and drew fouls that garnered her seven free throws, which, of course, she made all. Freshman Sophie Bakker scored 11, which included three 3-point baskets and senior Madison Zeldenrust put up eight.
Gwen Walstra and Gabbi Zeilenga each added two to round out the scoring for Covenant.
For the Cherokees, sophomore Payton Honchar and junior Maria Lemmons reached double digits, netting 16 and 10 points, respectively.
The game started as an even match-up with both teams putting in 12 in the first quarter. Morgan would then pull ahead in the second doubling the Knights’ output of seven points to go into the locker room at halftime up 26-19.
After the break, the Lady Knights came out afire, outscoring Morgan 16-4 in the third to not only erase the deficit but to pull ahead by five. They then increased that lead by four more in the fourth despite the best effort of the Cherokees to disrupt them.
The non-conference win moved the CC girls to an outstanding 12-3 record for the season.
At DeMotte
Morgan Township 12 – 14 – 04 – 13 = 43
Covenant Christian 12 – 07 – 16 – 17 = 52
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Cherokees: Maria Lemmons 1-1-0-0-5; Josie Lemmons 0-3-2-1-10; Sloane Rubarts 1-0-2-0-2; Ella DePorter 2-0-4-2-6; Kaelin Kreischer 0-0-1-0-0; Peyton Honcher 4-1-11-5-16; VictoriaDetraz 1-0-5-2-4.
Lady Knights: Claire Bakker 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Mellon 0-0-0-0-0; Sophie Bakker 1-3-0-0-11; Gabbi Zeilenga 0-0-2-2-2; Gwen Walstra 1-0-0-0-2; Madison Zeldenrust 3-0-3-2-8; Skylar Bos 11-0-7-7-29.