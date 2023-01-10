DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian senior Skylar Bos has passed Maria Nanninga as the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls’ basketball, scoring 19 points in her team’s win over West Central last Thursday.
The Knights captured a 59-45 win over the Trojans in Midwest Conference action.
Bos has 1,308 career points and now sets her sights on Nanninga’s single-season scoring record of 396. Bos has scored 323 points through 16 games this season, a 20.2 point per game average.
Nanninga capped her four-year career with 1,289 points from 2015-18.
A four-year starter, Bos also had 10 assists and five rebounds as the Knights improved to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in league play with two MWC games remaining. Their home game with Faith Christian (14-3, 3-0) on Thursday, Jan. 12 will likely determine the conference champion.
Faith beat the Knights on Dec. 28 for the Lakeland Christian Tournament championship at Winona Lake.
Against West Central, sophomore Claire Bakker finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points to go with a game-high 21 rebounds. Sister Sophie also had 13 points and added four steals.
Gabbi Zeilenga, a senior, had 15 rebounds. DeMotte out-boarded the Trojans, 48-19, which translated into 26 more shots for the Knights (68-42).
Anika Smith had 20 points for West Central, which falls to 3-13 overall and 2-4 in MWC play. The junior forward hit 7 of 11 shots and added seven rebounds.
Kailee Bishop had 14 points, three assists and three steals for the Trojans, who fell behind 34-16 at halftime after the Knights used a 13-2 second-quarter run.
West Central did pull within nine points of the lead (46-37) by the end of the third quarter but could get no closer.