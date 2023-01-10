Bos the GOAT at DMC

Senior Skylar Bos is DeMotte Christian’s all-time points leader with 1,308 points with several games remaining in the season.

DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian senior Skylar Bos has passed Maria Nanninga as the school’s all-time leading scorer in girls’ basketball, scoring 19 points in her team’s win over West Central last Thursday.

The Knights captured a 59-45 win over the Trojans in Midwest Conference action.

