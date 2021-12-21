Saturday, December 18
Rebels fall to MWC rival Frontier
CHALMERS — A slow start proved costly to South Newton in its Midwest Conference contest at Frontier on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Rebels (3-4 and 1-1 in the MWC) fell behind 18-11 in the first half but did recover to tie the game at 26-26 in the third period. The Falcons, who picked up their first win of the season and their first conference win, outscored South Newton, 14-11, in the fourth to move to 1-6.
Senior Cy Sammons, who suffered an ankle injury against Rensselaer Central on Friday, Dec. 17, was able to contribute 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Rebels. Will Smart added eight points.
Friday, December 17
RCHS crushes Rebels, 57-39
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central had three players in double figures in its 57-39 rout of visiting South Newton on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Bombers (3-5) sliced up the Rebels’ defense early and often, taking a 46-23 lead after three periods.
Junior Colby Chapman had a game-high 15 points for the Bombers. He added four assists and three steals. Junior Tristen Wuethrich had 13 points, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and senior Tate Drone added 10 points with six rebounds.
Senior Jacoby Tiede-Souza had six rebounds and three assists, sophomore Jake Chapman added three steals and junior Nole Marchand also had three assists.
A total of nine players scored for RCHS coach Chad Pulver, whose team has won back-to-back games for the first time this year.
The Rebels, who fall to 3-4 on the season, hit 13 of 22 shots from the floor for 59 percent, but had 23 turnovers against Rensselaer’s trapping defense.
South Newton also lost leading scorer Cy Sammons to an ankle injury in the first quarter. He had six points before being forced to the bench.
Seniors Kayden Cruz and Dawson Cadle had eight points each for the Rebels. Cruz and Cadle combined to hit 4 of 5 3-point shots. Will Smart, another senior, had five rebounds and two assists.
RCHS will enjoy the holiday break before hosting Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Kougars impressive in rout of Andrean
MERRILLVILLE — Kankakee Valley outscored Andrean in every quarter to pick up a 70-49 Northwest Crossroads Conference romp on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Kougars (4-1, 1-0 in the NCC) jumped ahead 20-12 after the first period and continued to add to their lead over the rest of the game. Andrean (0-4, 0-1) did climb within eight points in the second quarter, but it was unable to draw any closer than 13 points in the second half.
Sophomore Cam Webster led a balanced effort for KVHS with 14 points. Will Sampson, a senior, added 13 points and junior Hayden Dase had 12 points, including back-to-back slam dunks in the fourth period.
Senior Luke Andree nearly completed a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Webster added three assists, Sampson had six rebounds and three assists and Dase had four assists.
Webster also knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Juniors Logan Raymond and Dylan Holmes (two 3s) came off the bench to contribute a combined 14 points. The Kougars hit 28 pf 51 shots for 55%.
Trojans pick up first win of ’21
FRANCESVILLE — West Central snapped a six-game losing streak behind balanced scoring and pressure defense, beating Oregon-Davis, 64-60, at home on Friday, Dec. 17.
The Trojans (1-6) got double-digit scoring from four of their five starters, with junior Carter Lewark totaling 18 points with seven rebounds and four steals. He was 7 of 9 from the floor in the game.
Freshman teammate Bryce Nannenga added 17 points on 5 of 9 shooting and had 13 rebounds and junior Ayden White had 11 points with five steals. Senior Blayden Huber had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Trojans sealed the victory in the second half behind free throw shooting. They went to the line a whopping 36 times, going 23 of 36 as a team. The Bobcats went to the line 15 times, hitting 12.
West Central also hit over 50% from the field while holding Oregon-Davis (1-6) to 35%. The Bobcats also turned the ball over 28 times.
Connor Danford and Cam Taylor had 20 points each for O-D. The guard duo hit 14 of 35 shots from the floor and Layne Fisher had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bobcats.
Tuesday, December 14
RCHS boys dominate vs. Hanover
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central improved to 2-0 on its home court with a 65-46 rout of visiting Hanover Central on Dec. 14.
The Bombers (3-5) led just 33-32 at halftime before breaking the game open behind a 19-4 run in the third quarter. RCHS outscored Hanover (3-3) by a 32-14 advantage in the second half.
Junior guard Tristen Wuethrich had a career-best 29 points, hitting 10 of 15 shots from the floor. He was 6 of 11 from 3-point range.
The Bombers launched 22 3s, hitting eight. Hanover was just 3 of 13.
Junior Colby Chapman had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals and fellow senior Jacoby Tiede-Souza added five rebounds and three steals.
Wuethrich also had five rebounds and two steals.
Senior Nicholas Holden had 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting for the Wildcats. He added 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats are without senior all-state player Landen Babusiak, who decided to go the prep school route this season. A 6-foot-9 forward, he joined the newly-created Bosco Institute basketball team over the summer.
Bosco is located in Crown Point and plays its games in Hammond. Its roster includes players from Northwest Indiana.
Huber scores 21 in Trojans loss
FRANCESVILLE — Lone senior Blayden Huber scored 21 points on 8 of 12 shooting in West Central’s 70-59 loss to Washington Township on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Huber also had eight rebounds and four steals for the Trojans, who lost their first six games of the season.
Ayden White, a junior, had 16 points, including 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and junior Carter Lewark added 14 points with six rebounds and two steals.
The Senators own a 2-4 mark heading into the new year.