Jays use 3s to rout KVHS by 34
NORTH JUDSON — North Judson used deadly 3-point shooting in the first half to subdue visiting Kankakee Valley and cruise to a 76-42 romp on the Jays’ senior night.
North Judson (18-5), which capped the season by winning five of its last six games, hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 22-9 lead. Cheyenne Allen’s back-to-back 3s late in the quarter took Judson’s lead from 14-9 to 20-9. The Jays hit 5 of 9 3s in the first half and led 22-9 after the first quarter and 36-19 by halftime.
They outscored KVHS (16-7), 40-23, in the second half.
Despite the loss, the Kougars finished with more wins in 2021-22 than the previous 23 KV squads. The last time they won as many as 16 games came during the 1998-99 season when coach Jack Gabor led the Kougars to a 19-4 finish.
KV’s game with the Jays featured just one tie and two lead changes. Judson took the lead for good at 8-7 in the first period.
Senior Blayne Wilcox led the Jays with 18 points, including 11 in the first half when his team hit 13 of 24 shots, and fellow senior Peyton Cox added 13 points and nine rebounds. Junior Ty Schumacher had 16 points and Allen finished with 13.
The Kougars got nine points from senior Luke Andree and top scorer Nick Mikash, a senior forward, had six points and four rebounds. Sophomore Cam Webster chipped in six points and Jamin Sills had 10 boards.
Spartans fall to 19-win Gophers
MOROCCO — North Newton’s offense failed to keep pace with Clinton Prairie in a 53-32 loss in its regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 25.
The Spartans (10-11) were held to single digits in each of the four quarters, but still trailed just 22-15 in the first half. The Gophers (19-4) used an 11-2 run to start the second half to take total control.
Junior Michael Levy had 15 points for the Spartans, who earned a bye in the Class 2A sectional at Winamac. They will face either Lewis Cass or Rochester on Friday night.
Levy hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor and sophomore Evan Gagnon added nine points and 10 rebounds. Senior Cole Petri had three assists and three steals.
Thursday, February 24
KV clinches 2nd place in NCC
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley finished a game in back of Northwest Crossroads Conference champion Munster with its 63-51 victory over Hobart on Thursday, Feb. 24.
KV (16-7 overall) finished 4-1 in league play, with the lone loss coming against Munster by a point. The Mustangs had a 5-0 mark vs. conference foes.
Hobart (8-14, 2-3 in the NCC) kept the pressure on the Kougars throughout the first half. The teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter and KV held a 28-25 lead at halftime.
But KV turned up the intensity in the second half, forcing Hobart to turn the ball over with its trapping defense. That led to transition baskets and the Kougars led by as much as 16 points at one point.
Senior Nick Mikash had a game-high 20 points to go with his 10 rebounds. Junior Hayden Dase added 10 points and 10 boards and sophomore guard Cam Webster had 10 points.
Senior Luke Andree chipped in nine points.
W. Central explodes to beat Knights
DeMOTTE — West Central surprised host Covenant Christian with a successful transition game in the second half to rally for a 72-58 victory on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The Knights held a 29-26 lead in the first half, but the Trojans (4-17) sped up the game in the second half, scoring 46 points with defensive pressure and transition baskets.
The Trojans hit 62% of their shots (28 for 45) in the game, holding the Knights to 39%.
Junior Jacob Miller had 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting for the Knights, who fall to 6-15 as they head into the Kouts Sectional. He added nine rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore teammate Luke Terpstra had 13 points to go with four assists and three steals and senior Royal Novak had six rebounds and three steals. Senior Peyton Face had nine points.
LCC holds off Kougars in OT
LAFAYETTE — Kankakee Valley took host Lafayette Central Catholic to the wire before dropping a 56-55 final in overtime to the Knights.
In a game that was scheduled a few weeks ago due to cancellations on both teams’ schedules, it was tight throughout. KV actually held a 31-25 lead at half-time, but the Knights used a 19-8 run in the third period to gain control heading into the final period.
The Knights (14-9) used a 15-0 run in the third to lead by as much as nine points, but KV clawed its way back in the fourth, trying the game at 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Both teams struggled to gain any footing in the overtime session, but the Knights got a late free throw to claim a 56-55 lead. A 3-point attempt at the buzzer by the Kougars fell short and Central Catholic secured the victory.
Sophomore Cam Webster had 17 points to lead the Kougars. Senior Nick Mikash, junior Hayden Dase and junior Colton Pribyl added eight points each.
Mikash also had 13 rebounds.
Tanner Fields had 18 points for the Knights and Clark Obermiller added 17. LCC finished 0 for 13 from 3-point range, while the Kougars hit 6 of 15 3, including three by Webster.
Obermiller added 11 rebounds and senior Clark Barrett had seven points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Sectional Pairings
Friday, March 4 — Rensselaer Central