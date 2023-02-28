WHEATFIELD– Normally, if a cougar has something in its clutches, that animal doesn’t get away.
Not so last Friday night.
The Kougars (9-14) had the Blue Jays where they wanted them and let them escape with a one-point win, 48-47, in the Kougars’ own den.
The game was pretty much cat-and-mouse, or Kat-and-bird, throughout the first half as each team took turns taking the lead and trading shots.
KV senior Hayden Daze hit the first three baskets for KV in the first quarter with Eli Deardorff, Cam Webster, Colton Pribyl and Jeremiah Jones each chipping in two points to reach 14.
A trio of treys and three two-point baskets by NJSP (20-3) kept it in the game, giving the Jays a two-point advantage after one quarter.
In the second, it was the Kougars that netted three 3s and for other baskets to surge ahead 31-27 as they went into the locker room.
After the break was the difference-maker. The Blue Jays put in another 12 while holding KV to just four points, all coming from Webster. No other Kougar could find the net.
In the fourth, the Kougars again found their footing, hitting for 12 to just nine by NJSP, but they could not put together enough to pull back ahead. The Blue Jays sealed the win with a couple of free throws and KV turned the ball over twice in the last minute.
Bobby LaLonde came off the bench to be the high scorer for the Kougars, hitting four 3-pointers for 12 points, but he was the only KV player in double digits.
For NJSP, Quinn Bales, Cheyenne Allen and Ty Schumacher were all in double figures with 12, 11 and 10, respectively.
The JV Kougars finished their season in the opener on a great note with a victory over their visiting Blue Jays counterpoints. Brady Sampson and Triston Smith led the team in scoring with 13 points each.
Gavin Joy was also in double digits with 10 points of his own and Brodie Ellenwood slashed his way through the lane for 8 points while Jaidyn Anderson and Marco Castro chipped in with 3 and 2 points, respectively.
The young Kats finished the season on a five-game winning streak to finish the season with an 18-4 record.
At Wheatfield
North Judson-San Pierre 16-11-12-09 = 48
Kankakee Valley 14-17-04-12 = 47
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Blue Jays: Kelson Jordan 1-0-0-0-2; Aldric Harper 0-1-0-0-3; Wyatt Stowe 1-0-0-0-2; Quinn Bales 2-3-3-2-12; Connor Benson 1-0-1-1-3; Eric Materna 1-0-4-3-5; Ty Schumacher 2-1-3-3-10; Cheyenne Allen 3-1-2-2-11.
Kougars: Colton Pribyl 0-0-2-2-2; Camden Webster 2-0-2-2-6; Dylan Holmes 0-0-0-0-0; Jeremiah Jones 1-0-2-0-2; Hayden Daze 3-0-2-2-8; Bobby LaLonde 0-4-0-0-12; Eli Deardorff 3-0-0-0-6; Jake Anderson 0-1-0-0-3; Brady Sampson 4-0-0-0-8.
—————
Crown Point 4A Sectional Pairings
Tuesday, Feb. 28 — Crown Point (14-8) vs. Portage (14-8)
Wednesday, March 1 — Hobart (11-11) vs. KANKAKEE VALLEY (9-14), 6 p.m. … Valparaiso (11-13) vs. Lowell (2-21), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3 — Chesterton (18-5) vs. Crown Point/Portage winner, 6 p.m. … Wednesday night’s winners, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
CHAMPIONASHIP
7:30 p.m.