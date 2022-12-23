HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley will once again participate in the annual Highland Holiday Tournament next week, opening the event with Benton Central on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Bison (6-2) and KVHS (2-4) will square off at 10 a.m., with Whiting (3-2) vs. Highland (0-6) to follow at 12 p.m.

