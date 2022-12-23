HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley will once again participate in the annual Highland Holiday Tournament next week, opening the event with Benton Central on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The Bison (6-2) and KVHS (2-4) will square off at 10 a.m., with Whiting (3-2) vs. Highland (0-6) to follow at 12 p.m.
The winner of those two games will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night, while the losers will play at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s lineup features Morgan Township (4-2) vs. Hammond Morton (1-6) at 10 a.m. and Calumet (1-4) vs. Griffith (1-5) at 12 p.m. The winners will square off at 7:30 p.m., with the losers to play at 5:30 p.m.
The championship game will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. A battle for seventh place will start the day’s activities at 10 a.m., with the fifth place game set for 12 p.m.
The consolation game will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Highland’s main gym.