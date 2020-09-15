LOWELL — Kankakee Valley freshman distance runner Emma Bell continues to churn out strong runs in her first season on coach Lane Lewallen’s squad.
Bell finished second overall by just 14 seconds at Saturday’s Bob Thomas Cross Country Invitational at Lowell.
Competing in the Black Division with her older teammates, Bell covered the course in 20 minutes, 23 seconds to finish just behind Boone Grove’s Kyra Flesvig, who won in 20:09.
Halle Frieden, a senior, was 14th overall in 22:42 for the Kougars, who scored 100 points to place fourth in the team race. Morgan Township rolled to the title with 39 points, beating Hobart (61) and Hanover Central (73).
Also scoring for the Kougars were Emily Wilson (21st in 23:57), Liv Sheehy (30th in 25:34) and Taylor Anderson (33rd in 26:26).
In the boys’ race, Ethan Ehrhardt was the first Kougar runner to finish, placing 15th overall in 18:06. Zach Dunn of Merrillville won the race in 16:56.
KV placed seventh overall behind champion Morgan Township, which had 50 points. Hanover Central was second, followed by Hobart and Merrillville.
Also scoring for coach Tim Adams’ squad were Luke Bristol (26th in 18:58), Adam Collard (29th in 19:11), Brock Maple (40th in 20:17) and Xavier La Paz Marino (44th in 20:50).