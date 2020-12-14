WHEATFIELD — Valparaiso cooled off a fast start by host Kankakee Valley in picking up a 62-36 victory at the Kougar Den Saturday night.
The Kougars (0-4) used three 3-pointers early, including two by freshman Cam Webster, to take a 9-7 lead. But the Vikings answered with a 12-0 run to take control of the quarter and the game.
Valpo led 35-22 at halftime and used its strong front line to increase its lead in the second half.
Webster had 11 points for the Kougars. He hit 3 of 4 3-point shots. The Kougars, however, were just 13 of 38 from the floor for 34 percent.
Junior Nick Mikash, playing his second game, added seven points but was just 2 of 12 from the floor. Senior guard Eli Carden had five rebounds, two assists and two steals and senior Matt Caldwell had three assists.
The Kougars return to action Friday when they host Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Andrean.