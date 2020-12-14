MALDEN — Down double digits at Morgan Township, Kankakee Valley’s boys’ basketball team rallied to tie the game in the second half before falling short in a 60-57 final.
It’s the third loss to start the season for the Kougars, who fell behind 32-22 at halftime to the Cherokees, who were playing their season opener.
KV outscored Morgan, 18-8, to tie the game at 40-40, but the Cherokees turned away the Kougars with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Senior guard Eli Carden led KVHS with 17 points, hitting 6 of 16 shots. He added six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Junior Nick Mikash, playing in his first game, added nine points and 13 rebounds and Luke Andree had eight boards. Freshman Cam Webster had seven points on just 3 of 17 shooting (1 of 11 from 3-point range) and added four rebounds and three steals.
The Kougars were held to just 37% shooting on the night.
Tate Ivanyo led Morgan with 19 points and added 12 rebounds. He was 8 of 13 from the floor.
Ian Grieger had 14 points with three 3-point baskets and Ethan Lasko had 12 points and eight rebounds.