MOROCCO — North Newton had Kankakee Valley sweating for three quarters during a match-up between the two teams on Jan. 2.
The Kougars, however, got their second wind in the fourth quarter, using a 22-10 run to pull away for a 65-49 victory.
The Spartans trailed just 43-39 after three periods before KV's pressure created easy opportunities.
Sophomore Lilly Toppen led the winners with a game-high 20 points. She was 7 of 13 from the floor and hit three of her team's six 3-pointers.
Sophomore Kate Thomas added 14 points on 4 of 8 shooting and had five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Taylor Schoonveld had five rebounds and Colby Sizemore had seven boards and two assists.