Wheatfield – Kankakee Valley faced a tough Hanover Central team in last Friday’s sectional semi-final held at KVHS. The Lady Kougars made short work of their opponents, however, outdoing them in every sense of the word as they easily handled the Lady Wildcats, 49-24.
The Kougars were led by spitfire Kate Thomas’ 14 points and four rebounds while stalwarts Lilly Toppen and Taylor Schoonveld put up eight apiece in the balanced effort. Sophomore Laynie Capellari came off the bench to contribute six points.
The game had started kind of slow with neither team able to net the ball and turnovers were rampant for each squad. The Wildcats scored first with a long three by Star Sanchez but KV sophomore Colby Sizemore answered right back with a trey of her own. That was followed by a quick steal and score by Thomas. That opened the floodgates and KV put up 11 points in the first and 16 in the second quarter whilst holding Hanover Central to just eight points total before the break.
After halftime, it initially looked like the Lady Wildcats wouldn’t make it to double digits before KV Coach Doug Nelson pulled his starters and slowed the pace down. In the third, the Kougars only scored five points but that was mostly because they were trying too hard. Hanover did hit for eight, doubling their score but that was against the second string.
In the final quarter, Hanover again managed eight but the Kougars wound it back up and hit for 17 to arrive at the final margin of victory. Had the team played at the same frenetic pace the entire game, it would have been worse.
The Wildcats were led by the 10 points from Nevaeh Govert while Sanchez contributed six and 6’1” senior Julia Blue was held to five.
To reach this game, Hanover had defeated Wheeler 42 – 16 while KV had a bye. The Lady Kougars’ win advanced them to the sectional championship on Saturday night against Knox. Knox reached the finals via a withdrawal forfeit by River Forest and a 50 – 24 drubbing of Culver Academy.
The win was momentous not only because it put the Lady Kougars in the final game, but also because it was Coach Doug Nelson’s 200th Career win. Immediately following the win, KV Athletic Director John Gray took to the floor and presented Nelson with a customized basketball spelling out this accomplishment. A visibly moved Nelson thanked Gray and then thanked his team who gather around him to bestow congratulations upon him.
02-06-21 at Wheatfield
Kankakee Valley 11-16-05-17 = 49
Hanover Central 04-04-08-08 = 24
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 4-0-2-0-8; Lilly Toppen 1-2-0-0-8; Courtney Fox 0-0-0-0-0; Amie Ramus 0-1-0-0-3; Laynie Capellari 0-2-2-0-6; Genna Hayes 0-0-0-0-0; Colby Sizemore 0-1-0-0-3; Marissa Howard 1-0-0-0-2; Kate Thomas 4-1-4-3-14; Abby Grandchamp 1-0-3-1-3; Elyse Kasper 1-0-0-0-2; Juliet Starr 0-0-0-0-0.
Lady Wildcats: Star Sanchez 0-2-0-0-6; Gabrielle Comia 1-0-2-0-2; Maria Davenport 0-0-0-0-0; Madeline Kartz 0-0-2-0-0; Skylar Ferry 0-0-0-0-0; Hailey Vanderhye 0-0-2-1-1; Julia Blue 1-0-3-3-5; Brianna Bollinger 0-0-0-0-0; Nevaeh Govert 3-1-3-1-10; Emmi Doty 0-0-0-0-0; Sabrina Siems 0-0-0-0-0.