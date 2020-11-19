WHEATFIELD — You think Taylor Schoonveld and Kankakee Valley’s girls’ basketball team were itching to get their season underway?
Playing in their first game after three others were postponed due to COVID concerns, the Lady Kougars used a 22-point first quarter to take a double-digit lead early and had to hang on late to pick up a 51-47 victory over visiting Marquette Catholic Tuesday night at the Kougar Den.
Schoonveld was the catalyst for KV’s fast start, scoring 12 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter. A junior, Schoonveld is one of two returning starters for coach Doug Nelson.
The other returning starter, sophomore sharpshooter Lilly Toppen, added 17 points against Marquette, knocking down four of the team’s five 3-point baskets.
Marquette, which was also playing in its season opener, did cut into KV’s lead at halftime. The Blazers trailed 32-25 at intermission and outscored the Kougars, 22-19, in the second half but failed to take a lead.
A poor showing at the free throw line — 5 of 14 — doomed Marquette’s comeback bid late.
Shena Fleming led the Blazers with 11 points and four assists. Teammate Izabel Galindo added nine points and Ryleigh Grott had eight points and 21 rebounds.