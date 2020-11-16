The Kankakee Valley Boys’ Basketball Program was able to hold a Fall Basketball Camp for boys in grades 1-5 at the Kankakee Valley Intermediate School on Saturdays from Oct.10 through Oct. 31. Since there were no camps this summer due to COVID, it was great to have an opportunity to see all the kids again and have a chance to work with them some.
There was a tremendous turnout for camp, with 100 kids in all participating.
The Boys’ Basketball Program would like to thank all of the campers and their families for four great Saturdays of basketball and for trusting us in these uncertain times of COVID. They would also like to thank Superintendent Don Street and Intermediate School Principal Shelly Spagna for allowing them to have this camp and working with them to help get it going. The coaches hope to see all the campers again next summer.