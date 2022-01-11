WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior Luke Andree put his team within seconds of snapping a 19-game losing streak against Munster Friday night, Jan. 7, at the Kougar Den.
Andree scored the Kougars’ final eight points, including a basket with under 20 seconds left to knot the score at 57-57.
But David Cundiff was fouled by KVHS senior Nick Mikash with two seconds left to give Munster a chance at winning it at the foul line. Cundiff missed the first free throw but knocked down the second to give the Mustangs a 58-57 lead.
Munster (8-2) would avoid any last-second heroics by KVHS in picking up its first Northwest Crossroads Conference win. The Mustangs are tied atop the league standings with Hobart at 1-0.
KV drops to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in the NCC. The Kougars can still put themselves in position for at least a share of the league title by winning games against Hobart, Highland and Lowell. They already beat Andrean.
The Kougars snapped an 8-8 tie with an 8-0 run that began in the first period and spilled over into the second. Mikash and Cam Webster had back-to-back baskets and Andree, who had a team-high 22 points, hit a 3-point shot for a 13-8 lead.
Another basket and a free throw by Mikash had KV up 16-8.
But the Mustangs chipped away, eventually pulling within 26-25. Brandon Trill’s basket with seconds left in the half gave the Mustangs a 27-26 lead.
KV, however, stormed out of the locker room, using an 11-2 run to claim a 37-29 lead, its largest of the game. Senior Will Sampson had five points during the spurt, including a 3-pointer, and Webster, Mikash and Andree also scored.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Cundiff and Nolan Kinsella sparked an 11-2 run by the Mustangs, with Trill’s basket giving the Mustangs a 40-39 lead with seconds left in the third quarter.
KV did take back the lead at 43-42 on an Andree basket, but Munster again went on another run, scoring 11 of the next 16 points for a 54-47 lead.
With the Mustangs up 56-49 with over a minute left, Andree hit the first of two late 3s to pull his team within 56-52. After a free throw by the Mustangs, Andree would hit another 3 seconds later to close within 57-55.
Munster then turned the ball over on the other end and Andree scored yet again to knot the game at 57-57 to set up the game’s final seconds.
Besides the game’s top scorer, Andree also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Mikash had 11 points and six boards, Webster added seven points and Zeb Boissy, a senior, had three assists.
Andree hit 9 of 10 shots from the floor, including all four of his 3-point attempts. The Kougars hit 59 percent of their shots as a team.
Former KV junior varsity coach Mike Hackett, who is within a victory of 400 for his career and will likely get it when his team hosts Highland on Jan. 13, owns a 19-1 overall mark against the Kougars. His lone loss came in his first season at Munster in 2000-01.
In the junior varsity contest, the Kougars struggled on offense in their return from a month-long hiatus. They were held to single digits in three of the four quarters in a 44-33 loss.
LaLonde had eight points for KVHS and Sampson finished with seven. Deardorff chipped in six points.