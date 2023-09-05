MERRILLVILLE — Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Andrean 59ers took out their frustration on the Kougars on Friday, Sept. 1.
In the game, held at Father Eckert Stadium, Andrean came out hot and never looked back, holding KV to one lone score in the third quarter in a 24-8 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory.
From the opening toss, won by Andrean, the Niners were in charge. KV received the opening kick-off and drove to midfield before stalling. After a nice punt, Andrean also seemingly stalled, but on a third-and-12 play, quarterback Scott Ballentine wove through the KV defenders and took off downfield to score. Fortunately for the Kats’ crowd, the play was called back on a penalty and Andrean was stopped and forced to punt.
The Kougars again moved the ball before stalling and being forced to punt. The punt, however, was blocked by Jimmy Finley, who deftly caught it in the air and ran it in to score. With a good PAT kick, the home team was up 7-0.
On KV’s next possession, an inadvertent whistle stopped play and after a seemingly interminable delay while the refs talked about it, play resumed. Unfortunately when they continued, the Kougars followed the stoppage with a penalty and then an interception.
Andrean (1-2, 1-0 in the NCC) would add another TD and a field goal in the second quarter to go into the locker room with a 17-0 lead.
After the break, Andrean received the ball and drove right down to score and adding another successful PAT to make it a seemingly insurmountable 24-0.
After a couple of nice gains, the Kougars finally got into the red zone midway through the third quarter and Marco Castro bulled in from one yard out. KV converted the two-point conversion to make the score 24-8.
Throughout the fourth, the teams traded downs but no one was able to put it over the line.
Castro gained 148 yards on 25 carries with a touchdown. The Kougars, however, had just 151 total yards, with quarterback Diego Arroyo dropped for 11 yards on 13 rushing attempts.
Arroyo was also 3 of 11 passing for 14 yards and two interceptions.
KV (1-2, 0-1 in the NCC) had three turnovers to one for Andrean, which got 146 yards on 16 of 20 passing with a touchdown from Ballentine. Finley had seven catches for 89 yards.
The Kougars did hold Andrean to 75 rushing yards on 26 running plays.
at Merrillville
KV 00 — 00 — 08 — 00 = 08
Andrean 07 — 10 — 07 — 00 = 24
Kougars: 54 Plays; 151 yards (14 Passing / 137 Rushing); 3 Turnovers.
Fifty-Niners: 52 Plays; 235 yards (150 Passing / 85 Rushing); 1 Turnover.