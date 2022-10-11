WHEATFIELD — Andrean took another step towards a Northwest Crossroads Conference championship with a 33-0 shutout of Kankakee Valley last Friday night.
The 59ers (6-2, 4-0 in the NCC) host Lowell for a chance to win the title outright this week. The Niners — who are defending Class 2A state champions — remain the only unbeaten team in conference play.
KVHS (4-4, 1-3) lost despite running 13 more plays than the Niners. Andrean held a 380-236 edge in total yards, including 225 passing yards.
The Niners took a 21-0 lead at halftime and added single touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.
Each team had a turnover, with KV quarterback Diego Arroyo throwing an interception. He completed 6 of 15 passes for 33 yards.
Junior tailback Marco Castro gained 120 rushing yards on 31 carries, including a 15-yard scamper during a potential scoring drive in the first half that was turned away by Andrean.
The Kougars, who are in the midst of a three-game skid, will look to gain momentum for the post-season when they travel to Highland (2-6) on Friday.