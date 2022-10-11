KV falls to 4-4

WHEATFIELD — Andrean took another step towards a Northwest Crossroads Conference championship with a 33-0 shutout of Kankakee Valley last Friday night.

The 59ers (6-2, 4-0 in the NCC) host Lowell for a chance to win the title outright this week. The Niners — who are defending Class 2A state champions — remain the only unbeaten team in conference play.

