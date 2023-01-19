WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley wrestling team’s senior night was spoiled by a visit from the John Glenn Falcons of Walkerton.
The Falcons won 10 of the 14 weight classes that battled, winning all of them by pin. The Falcons would leave the mat winning 60-24 on Tuesday, Jan 10.
For Kankakee Valley, only three wrestlers that grappled won their matches and one benefitted from a forfeit. Cole Solomey, Caleb Solomey and Noah Sessions each won by pin and Crispin Lamka earned the forfeit.
Prior to the night’d events, the seven seniors for the Kougars and their parents were presented to the crowd. They were Daniel Delgadillo, Zach Dodson, Louden Fugett, Patrick Hershman, Crispin Lamka, Caleb Solomey and Cole Solomey.
Daniel Delgadillo is the son of Wendy and Robert Smith of DeMotte, He has wrestled for two years, played in the orchestra for four years and been a member of Pathfinders. Delgadillo plans to major in Theology with the goal of becoming a pastor.
Zach Dodson is the son of Toni and Mike Dodson of DeMotte. He has participated in both wrestling and football for all four years and plans to attend Purdue Northwest to follow in his mom’d footsteps and become a nurse.
Louden Fugett is the son of Julie and Larry Fugett of DeMotte. He has wrestled for three years, played football for four and basket for one. He is a member of FCA and plans to follow in his dad’d footsteps and become a local 1005 Union Carpenter.
Patrick Hershman is the son of Melissa and Jeff Hershman of Wheatfield. He has wrestled for three years, played soccer for four and competed in track and field for two. He plans to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering at Purdue Northwest.
Crispin Lamka is the don of Christie and Dennis Lamka of DeMotte, He has wrestled for four years, played football for three and participated in track and field for two years. He plans to pursue a career in real estate in Florida upon graduation.
Caleb Solomey, a two-time semi-state qualifier, is the son of Kimberly and Shane Solomey of Wheatfield. He is ranked 14th on the state. He has wrestled for four years, played football for three and is a member of the Region Wrestling Academy. He plans to pursue a career in the Carpenters Union Local 1005.
Cole Solomey is the son of Becky and Mike Solomey of DeMotte. Solomey is a three-time state finalist, finishing last year’s tournament as state runner-up. He was an IHPO National Champion and is ranked number one in the state at 138 pounds. He has signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at Purdue Lafayette and plans to major in Construction Management.