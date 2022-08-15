DeMOTTE – The 41st annual DeMotte Rotary Ramble kicked off at 8 a.m. sharp on Saturday, Aug. 13. In just under 16 minutes and 5 kilometers later the first runner crossed the finish line.
The race, held in conjunction with the Touch of Dutch Festival, was under the direction of Greg Fieldhouse for the fourth year and, just like the last running, the race kicked off from just south of the intersection of Birch Street with Ninth Street.
Fieldhouse expected between 300 and 400 runners and walkers. This year, 391 competitors completed the race.
The race is a special favorite for many area runners due to the interesting course and the unique wooden shoe trophies that are awarded to the top finishers in various weight classes and age groups.
Times overall this year were faster for all due to the cooler morning and relatively low humidity.
The overall winner was Justin Kowalski, age 36, with a very fast time of 15 minutes, 49.2 seocnds.
Fourteen-year-old Krysta Sytsma, was the top female finisher with a time of 20:11.1, finishing 37th overall.
Placing and showing for the males were current KVHS runner Ethan Ehrhardt, 16, and former KV standout Cameron Sheehy, 22. Ehrhardt finished in 17:13.5 and Sheehy turned in an outstanding time of 17:18.6.
For the ladies, second and third overall went to Goshen’s Stephanie Burkholder, 32, in 21:18.8 and Emma Bell, 14, in 21:38.7, 48th and 52nd overall, respectively.
Other notable top-10 finishers were: Fourth – Derek Vander Molen – age 32 – 17:18.9; Fifth — Steven Bugarin — age 36 — 17:33.7; Sixth — Hunter Drain – 15 – 17:42.4; Seventh – Randy Sterk – 32 – 17.53.6; Eighth – Mark Bowran – 37 – 17:57.5; Ninth — Chad Lawless — 45 — 17:59.9; and, Tenth — DeMotte Christian’s Jonah Ingram — 19 — 18:06.2.
The youngest finishers were a pair of four-year-olds: Patrick Green and Dominick Green, of Rensselaer, who finished in 37:53.4 and 61:50.6, respectively.
There were 14 runners aged eight or under that competed.
The oldest finishers were Tom Magill of Chesterton, age 93, who completed the ramble in 45:30.7; Robert Edwards of Valparaiso, age 81, who finished in 37:56.7; and Bev Calligan, 80, of Munster who finished in 46:38.0.
Winning the Master Runner classes were JR Miles, age 44, who ran it in 21:47.6 and Lawless.
In the 5k walk, top walkers were: 1st – Breann Rentschler – age 33 – 33:08.1; 2nd – Connie Hoffman — 56 — 36:00.5; and 3rd — Valerie Dykhuizen — age 51 – 37:12.2.
T & H Timing again provided the timing making results almost instantaneous to the runners and walkers.
The Rotary Ramble was created by former Kankakee Valley Physical Education Teacher Char Groet, who also was the race director for the first 37 years of the race before stepping down four years ago.