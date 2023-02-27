A tornado warning has been issued for north central Jasper County until 11:15 a.m. Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If in a mobile home, a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 3 p.m. today, Feb. 27 for Jasper County and surrounding counties. A special weather statement was also issued stating "A weather system will continue to bring rain and gusty winds to the area today. Thunderstorms can also be expected going into this afternoon. In most areas, southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts between 30-40 mph are likely. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.