DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
MAY
Marriage of Karyl L. Kinsell and Stephen J. Kinsell, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 31)
Marriage of Melissa Dock and Michael Dock, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 31)
Marriage of Jimmy E. Hurd and Tami J. Hurd, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 30)
Marriage of Patrick J. Sheets and Regina Sheets, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 25)
Marriage of Amanda Smart and Blake Smart, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 25)
Marriage of Phillip S. Winter and Kimberly J. Winter, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 23)
Marriage of Merisa Smith and Tyler Smith, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 18)
Marriage of Alina M. Misch and Timothy J. Misch, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 12)
Marriage of Jaimee Nelson and Kurtis Lee Nelson, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 10)
Marriage of Branden Harrison and Stacey Harrison, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 8)
Marriage of Amber Nuest and Kyle Nuest, domestic relations without children, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 3)
APRIL
Marriage of Jennifer L. Rearick and Lewis C. Rearick, domestic relationS with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 24)
Marriage of Judith S. Tippins and Thomas M. Tippins, domestic relations with no children, decided Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 21)
Marriage of Kristen M. Anderson and Charles D. Anderson, domestic relations with children, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 19)
CIVIL COLLECTION
MAY
Bank of America NA vs. Linda Peterson, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 31)
Gateway Financial Solutions vs. Karessa Sorba, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 31)
Master Finance LLC vs. Alex Nasten, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 30)
Gateway Financial Solutions vs. Nicole Taylor, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 25)
Capital One NA vs. Russell Boender, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 25)
Capital One NA vs. Allie Benson, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 25)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Cheri Shelhart, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 25)
Belstra Group Farms LLC vs. Kurt Vereeke, Cloverdale Farms, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 25)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Roscoe Combs, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 24)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Steve Booker, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 24)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs, Deshawn Warren, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 24)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs, David Sholes, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on May 23)
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Addison Goad, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on May 19)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Robert Kollada, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed on May 18)
JKJ Financial Services LLC vs. Dakota Main, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 18)
Capital One NA vs. Elizabeth Pickett, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 18)
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Janis Holm-Hansen, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 17)
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Carl Stroyer, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 17)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Preston Abell, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 16)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, William Davis, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 16)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Heather Karge, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 16)
Capital One NA vs. Thomas Brown, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 16)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dustin Warner, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 16)
Discover Bank vs. James Shelhart, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 15)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Michael Ames, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 12)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Collette Ward, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 12)
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Tabitha Lane, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 10)
Prestige Financial Services vs. Wendy Spencer, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 10)
SAC Finance Inc. vs, Alise Hurley, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 10)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Ashley Petty, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 9)
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs, Angelica Calinski, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 9)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. David Allen, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 9)
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Makyla Howell, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 9)
Citibank NA vs. Robert Smith, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 9)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Michele Sanders, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 8)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs, Joshua Armstrong, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 8)
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. James Walker, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 8)
Harley-Davison Credit Corp. as assignee of Eaglemark Savings Bank vs. Christopher Brackman, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 4)
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Toni Dodson, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 4)
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Jaime Mottinger, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 3)
Synchrony Bank vs. Avery Douglas, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 3)
SAC Finance Inc. vs. Brandon Jones, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 2)
SAC Finance Inc. vs, Jennifer Wilson, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 2)
APRIL
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jeremy Vega, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 27)
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Mathew Zacharias, decided in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 19)
HS Financial Group LLC vs. Forest Manns, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 17)
Synchrony Bank vs. Debbi Wajvoda, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 14)
CIVIL TORT
MAY
Gabrielle McKinney vs. Ethan Boomsma, KV Enterprises Inc., pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 26)
Leanne Single, Darrell Single vs. West Brothers Trucking Inc., Jack Brumberlow, pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 15)
Jose Humberto, Christhian Rosa vs. Accord Trucking Inc., Accord Lease, Inc., Capitol Trucking Inc., pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 12)
Brian Hurlbert, Kelli Hurlbert vs. B Line Trucking LLC, Paul’s Auto Yard Inc., pending in Jasper Superior Court (filed May 4)
APRIL
State of Indiana ex rel. Indiana Department of Transportation vs. Paris Arnold Jr./Crystal Osborne, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 25)
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE
Athene Annuity and Life Company vs. Michael Walton, deceased, and his heirs-at-law, Discover Bank, Fifth Third Bank, mortgage foreclosure, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 28)
PHH Mortgage Corporation vs. Ronald F. Marlin, Trevor Marlin, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 19)
SMALL CLAIMS
MAY
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Heidi Essery, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 31)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, David Polomchak, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 31)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs, Jennifer Prosser, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 31)
DeMotte Fitness Inc. vs. Robert Prosser, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 31)
Nicholas Byers vs. Kailie Goad, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 30)
KPT Trucking Inc. vs, Tharpe Garage Door, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 25)
DeMotte Carpet Inc. vs, Affiniti LLC, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 24)
St. Mary Medical Center vs, Douglas Brown, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 18)
St. Mary Medical Center vs. Matthew R. Holder, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 18)
St. Mary Medical Center vs. Kimberly Lock, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 18)
Porter Hospital LLC d/b/a Northwest Health Porter vs. Kara Vizena, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 18)
Cody Chapman, Crystal Wall vs. Thomas Philpot,, Jennifer Philpot, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 17)
Munster Medical Research Foundation Inc. d/b/a Community Hospital vs. William R. Lock, Kimberly Lock, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 17)
American Rental vs. Jalen Vintila, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 16)
Wakefield and Associates LLC vs. Jeremy Vickery, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 8)
Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency Inc. vs, Timothy Delotte, Bonnie Delotte, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 8)
John Kapella vs. Kelly Kapella, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed May 2)
APRIL
Trent Angle vs. Kenneth W. Pixley, pending in Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 27)
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Robert Gutierrez, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 25)
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Taylor Patton, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 25)
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Hanna Smith, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 24)
DeMotte Fitness, Inc. vs. Robert Ragsdale, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 24)
Timothy James Bushman vs. Bill Muldrew, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 21)
Timothy James Bushman vs. Tyler Ward, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 21)
Michael Clay, Vickie Clay vs. Brian Hurlbert, pending Jasper Circuit Court (filed April 21)