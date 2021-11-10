NEWTON COUNTY - On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 3:51 PM, officers from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Drug Task Force, and Morocco Police Department attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger driven by Rich Cantu, who was the subject of an outstanding warrant from Jasper County.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Cantu fled. An 11-minute pursuit through Beaver and Washington Townships ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the Iroquois River near State Line CR 700W. The vehicle’s female passenger escaped the vehicle without injury. Cantu then fled the crash site.
Several law enforcement agencies, including a helicopter from Lake County, searched the area but did not locate the driver. Dive teams from area fire departments confirmed there were no occupants in the vehicle.
Information had been obtained that indicated Cantu had made it out of the area.
Additional warrants have been issued for Cantu for: Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle, which is a Level 6 felony; Criminal Confinement, which is a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving which is a Class C Misdemeanor.
Cantu is a white 37-year-old male, measuring 5 foot 7 inches, weighing 262 pounds. Anyone with information as to Cantu’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement immediately.
There does not appear to be an immediate threat to the area; however, residents in the area are encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and lock doors. Call 9-1-1 in the event that you see anything suspicious.
All suspects are considered innocent unless/until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assisting agencies: Morocco Police, Drug Task Force, Kentland Police, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff, Rensselaer Police, Jasper County Sheriff, Newton County EMS, Kentland Fire, Lake Township Fire, Morocco Fire, and Newton County Dispatch.