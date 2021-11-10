NEWTON COUNTY - On the afternoon of Nov. 9, 2021, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Drug Task Force, and Morocco Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit through Beaver and Washington Townships. The suspect’s vehicle was found to have crashed into the Iroquois River at CR 700W (State Line).

Several law enforcement agencies, including a helicopter from Lake County, searched the area but did not locate the driver. Dive teams confirmed there were no occupants in the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches, stocky build with short to shaved hair.

There does not appear to be an immediate threat to the area; however, residents in the area are encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and lock doors. Call 9-1-1 in the event that you see anything suspicious.

This release will be updated within 24 hours with any additional information at that time.

Assisting agencies: Morocco Police, Drug Task Force, Kentland Police, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff, Rensselaer Police, Jasper County Sheriff, Newton County EMS, Kentland Fire, Lake Township Fire and Newton County Dispatch.

Tags

Trending Food Videos