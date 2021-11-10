NEWTON COUNTY - On the afternoon of Nov. 9, 2021, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Drug Task Force, and Morocco Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit through Beaver and Washington Townships. The suspect’s vehicle was found to have crashed into the Iroquois River at CR 700W (State Line).
Several law enforcement agencies, including a helicopter from Lake County, searched the area but did not locate the driver. Dive teams confirmed there were no occupants in the vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches, stocky build with short to shaved hair.
There does not appear to be an immediate threat to the area; however, residents in the area are encouraged to remove keys from vehicles and lock doors. Call 9-1-1 in the event that you see anything suspicious.
This release will be updated within 24 hours with any additional information at that time.
Assisting agencies: Morocco Police, Drug Task Force, Kentland Police, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff, Rensselaer Police, Jasper County Sheriff, Newton County EMS, Kentland Fire, Lake Township Fire and Newton County Dispatch.