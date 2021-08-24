DE MOTTE - The Urban Soil Health Program is hosting a field day at the Perkins Good Earth Farm in De Motte on Wednesday, August 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This event will allow attendees to get to know the history of the family-owned farm, as well as the importance of sustainable farming practices and the maintenance of soil health.
The Urban Soil Health Program is a partnership between the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD) and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). It was founded with the intention of working with small-scale farmers across Indiana in order to further self-sustainability and provide education on farming practices to increase soil health.
The Perkins Good Earth Farm is owned and operated by Dan and Julie Perkins, and they have been full-time farmers since 2019. Dan previously worked for the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District before retiring to transition to farming full-time.
The farm is part of the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) initiative, which allows members of the community to buy shares of the farm’s crops to support their business. Every week, a CSA member receives a box of fresh produce from the Perkins’ farm, and the produce varies depending upon the season.
Attendees of the event will be given a tour of the farm and an explanation of how the farm is operated, including planting equipment, crop rotation, and soil maintenance. This event is free to attend, but attendees are asked to sign up at the link below.