Two weeks ago I reported that the DeMotte Town Council’s Attorney had restricted ALL town employees including members of NORWEJ, the town’s water control board, from answering any of my questions concerning the $120/year “SA” on 2015 parcels of land in and around town limits. (almost a quarter of $1,000,000 per year into NORWEJ coffers.) Remember this includes vacant lots, farm fields, homes, businesses, churches, parking lots, school property, playgrounds, and many other classifications. Just because these parcels happen to be within a radius of 800’ of a fire hydrant. Note: radius is “as the crow flies” and not as the responding fire equipment would have to drive to get to the emergency. The crow is able to fly over ditches, homes, trees, fences, gardens, yards, garages, yards and septic tanks.
NORWEJ justifies this “SA” because parcel owners get a break on their homeowner insurance, so it is fair that those affected owners pay this addition to their Jasper County tax billing. As one NORWEJ member told me, “Bill, we did what we did because it was right, we don’t have to ask opinions. If you don’t like it, don’t pay it, and we will put a lien on your property!”
I have not talked to anyone yet who was made aware of the upcoming tax, or “fee”, as NORWEJ refers to this extra tax billing. Many have stated they wished it had been done with more transparency. No apparent prior contacting of those who would be (us taxpayers) affected by this tax by NORWEJ, except posting the ordinance in our local newspaper. This amounted to nearly a half page of newsprint. The first part contained the previous charges, the last part was the upcoming charges, the very small section in the middle was the hydrant charge!
Obviously, myself and others in Keener Twp., cannot control what NORWEJ does. The NORWEJ board is appointed by the DeMotte Town Council, who we have no voice or VOTE. TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!
Two weeks later, the simplest question has NOT been answered, “HOW, BY WHO, AND WHEN WAS THE DETERMINATION MADE OF WHICH PARCELS OF LAND THIS ORDINANCE WAS APPLIED TO.”
Since I cannot any longer contact town officials, the taxpayers and owners inside DeMotte need to ask their elected official about this ordinance.
This ordinance is not FAIR as it was passed in that it affects parcels that are not covered by any homeowner insurance. The ordinance is not REASONABLE for the charge of $120, when at most, maybe 200 responses per year might require the use of a hydrant, yet 2,015 parcels are charged. A charge of $20/year might be considered reasonable.
THIS ORDINANCE NEEDS TO BE REPEALED AND REPLACED!
Also, consider that if NORWEJ’s intention to extend service to KV High School and possibly Sculley Square shopping center and subdivision; the area around I-65 and the I-65 Rest Park would require many miles of additional water mains and hydrants, with this type ordinance affecting thousands of more parcels, just speculation on my part!
Yes, the present water system needs replacement. When NORWEJ was first formed, the money was funded by grants and floating of bonds. Bonds cost interest payments. With this ordinance, the money generated could reduce the interest money.
BUT AT WHAT COST TO THE TAXPAYERS THAT WOULD RECEIVE LITTLE OR NO BENEFIT.
Any questions or comments that I can help with, contact me at upsetwithnorwej@gmail.com. Thank you for your interest!
Bill Krueger, Keener Township