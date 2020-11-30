There was skim ice on the quiet water and puddles I’ve encountered in the past few days. This ice would melt away when touched by the autumn sun, but it’s a reminder that soon, the sun will lose it’s power and the ice will be here permanently. Not just on small waters and puddles, either — larger ponds and whole lakes will soon be frozen bank to bank.
Ice fishing fans are ecstatic. To them it’s the best time of year. They know the first weeks of safe ice encompasses some of the best action of the entire hard water season, and it’s important to be prepared when the time comes to take those first steps onto your favorite lake.
Now is the time ice fishing fans need to get busy, get organized and be ready to go when the conditions are right. Focus on tackle, take inventory of the gear on hand and restock boxes as needed.
During the pandemic thousands of people turned to fishing as a safe, fun and healthy activity for those unable to work or who found themselves locked out of the pastimes they and their families normally engage. Besides extra people sharing the fishing areas, they also found a dearth of common fishing tackle for sale in stores. It had all been bought up and the Covid screwed up the supply chain from the availability of new fishing hooks to new fishing boats.
Currently, I’m seeing reasonable amounts of ice fishing gear in most stores, but it’s going to fly off the shelves as soon as the word spreads the ice is safe. Now is the time to stock up for the season as well as investing some time in preparing for a great winter on the ice.
Now more than ever, success on the ice is driven by power: electrical power — battery power. Ice fishers need access to reliable power from portable batteries to operate GPS/fishfinder combos, ice augers, lighting systems in shelters and even to keep their phones charged. Now is the time to check the status of the batteries needed to power your tools. Hopefully, all that will be needed is to top off the charge on those batteries but maybe it’s time for an upgrade.
Compact 12-volt lead/acid batteries were once the norm, but these are quickly being replaced by comparably sized lithium-ion batteries that deliver all the power ice anglers demand in a lighter weight, longer-lasting package. Consider adding a 12-volt, 10 amp-hour lithium-ion battery to power your fishfinder, and grab a second to feed your electrical accessories.
FISH ON THE LINE
Whether you prefer braid, monofilament or fluorocarbon line on your ice reels, now is the right time to respool with the fresh line you need for success. Braid is becoming more and more popular since it’s a very thin, no-stretch line which helps users get a much better feel of what’s going on at the end of their line and helps detect bites even when fishing in deep water. Perhaps this is the year to switch to hi-vis colors to helps see line movement as well as fishing by “feel.”
Regular fishing line and fluorocarbon line should be respooled at least each season. Braid doesn’t go bad so quickly but like most things, it is subject to normal wear and tear as it’s used. A great way get more “mileage” out of your braid for multiple years is to transfer used spooled line from one reel to a different one instead of peeling it off and throwing it away. The line that has had a lot of use then gets buried deep on other reel’s spool and the braid you’ll be using this season is the line which has never or seldom seen the light of day since it was initially spooled.
Fluorocarbon plays a key role on the ice, either as a leader and or a main line. Most major line manufacturers make ice-fishing fluoro. Tiny tweaks to the chemistry of the material used to make the line make it work better in cold temperatures and on smaller-sized ice fishing reels.
Icy north winds are hard to ignore. Another season of ice fishing is on our doorsteps. If this gets you excited, now is the time to get prepared.