To Editor, Kankakee Valley Post News
The American Legion Auxiliary would like to thank the Community for the
generous support for the Angel Tree and Cookie Drive.
The Unit made up 60 plates for our community.
With all the support, Unit 406 was able to make a very Merry Christmas.
The Unit would like to thank Squadron 406 for their donations and time.
A big thank you for the Auxiliary members who helped made it all come
together.
Also a big thank you for Family Express for the donation of Cookies for
cookie drive.
Jane Arend
Unit 406 Public Relations Chairman
Wheatfield, Indiana