Gas prices are a hot topic these days. The war in Ukraine will not give us any relief at the pump anytime soon.
We need to start talking about other ways to reduce our dependence on oil. Several of the gas station chains in Indiana offer an option for Reg 88, in addition to E85. There is a key difference with Reg 88 vs. E85, in that the E85 should only be put in vehicles that are approved for it, such as those designated as Flexfuel, whereas Reg 88 can be put in just about every car made after 2001.
Biofuel is more readily available in the Midwest, and having this choice is an incredibly valuable option for Hoosiers as well as the Illinoisans who cross over to fill up the tank. Not only is this a cleaner form of energy, but Indiana and other Midwestern states produce this biofuel, so by filling up with a blend that's higher in ethanol, you are paying less out of pocket, supporting a farmer and the local economy, and reducing our dependence on foreign oil.
I hope you give it a try.
JoAnna Braker
DeMotte