Final Update: Objection to NORWEJ special assessment ordinance establishment of a fee on 2015 owners of parcels of land within 800’ of a NORWEJ hydrant in and outside DeMotte limits.
*I made a mistake earlier. I had thought that each parcel owner would be charged $120/year. After review, many businesses and Keener Twp. property are charged up to 3 times that amount. These include our fire and ambulance centers, both Fieldhouse auto dealerships, Wier’s, Kaper’s, Casey’s, McDonalds, Tysen’s and others.
*This brings the total each year going into the NORWEJ coffers amounting to one-fourth of a MILLION dollars each year. There are NO restrictions on how the money is spent, I was told that, “rest assured that all of the money will go toward the extension of water lines to the Kersey area where new well have been drilled and a new water treatment plant is being built.” It will be hard to monitor, since the publication on 3/5/20 by NORWEJ of their income & expenditures, only lists beginning balance, amount of money coming in, amount of money going out and ending balance. Nothing compared to what our school board, local and county boards have to publish each year.
*NORWEJ considers itself to be a private entity and not subject to the same requirements of public rules that use tax dollars. Note, they use taxpayer’s money by using town facilities, electric and phone usage, along with staff. This SA appears on OUR Jasper County Tax statement, but we cannot call it a tax.
*The ordinance lists a contact person as Ms. Tokarz at the Town Hall. After many questions from me, Town Attorney Waddle sent me an email stating she had told ALL town employees and NORWEJ members to not answers I might have. Any further questions should be addressed to her office. Since then, she has limited answers to only what she considers PUBLIC INFORMATION, and no WORK PRODUCT information would be provided. Attorney Waddle said WORK PRODUCT comes from her office, the engineers at Abonmarche (Daryl Knip’s firm), the law firm of Bose, McKinney & Evans and tax advisors Baker Tilly. WORK PRODUCT that affects our monthly bills or increases our tax billing SHOULD BE PUBLIC INFORMATION! I think most will agree!
*NORWEJ uses the rational that since parcel owners get a reduction on their homeowner’s insurance because of a nearby fire hydrant. Does cemetery property have insurance, farm fields, vacant lots, parking lots and others? Yes, I get a reduction on my homeowner insurance, it is less that $120, and it is because of the ISO rating, not due to be in a range of a hydrant!
*At the recent NORWEJ meeting when my mic was cut off. NORWEJ member Price commented on my publication that for the SA to be REASONABLE, when at the most extreme number of fire responses would be around 200/year, a less SA should possibly be a lesser amount. Mr. Price said that I must think that 2015 responses would be reasonable! THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT THIS NORWEJ ORDINANCE DID, CHARGE EVERY PARCEL OWNER!
*Let us look at how this ordinance was passed. Yes, the requirement of a newspaper publication of the ordinance was made. No other attempts to get public input was made! Even though NORWEJ Board Officer Andree is also on the Jasper County Council, few, if any member of the Council or any members of the County Commissioners knew of what was planned. Even though NORWEJ board member Cambe is also on the Town Council, few other members of that council or employees of the town knew what was planned.
Another NORWEJ member told me he did not have to contact anyone to get their input, he was paid to make those decisions, if I didn’t like it, don’t pay the SA and we will put a lien on your property! Another NORWEJ member recently told me that the ordinance was designed to pay for the expansion to the Kersey property.
It would save them money that setting up bonds would require in the form of interest, like what was done when NORWEJ was formed. That member said that the ordinance was not intended to be placed on farm fields and that was being considered as a change. When I told him that CEMETERY LOTS, VACANT LOTS, A STATE HIGHWAY, TOWN BUIDINGS AND PROPERTY, PLAYGROUNDS, PARKING LOTS, FARM FIELDS WITH & WITHOUT ANY BUILDINGS AND CHURCH PROPERTIES, he stated that if that was true, it was wrong.
*A quick review of the ordinance publication reveals a half page of newsprint; the 1st portion was the present charges, the 2nd large portion is the proposed charges. Stuck in the middle, less than 6” of print was the listing of the Fire Protection charge. There is NO MENTION OF THE $120/YEAR SA! After that was finally mentioned in the news, our fire department was faced with questions of why they needed the money, obviously they were also not aware of the passage. Finally, Ms. Tokarz put out an explanation of the background of needing the Kersey project. My question to Ms. Tokarz was “why was that NOT made last fall when the 1st ordinance was passed.”
*Previously during a Town Council virtual meeting, NORWEJ member and Town Council President Cambe said that my objection to the NORWEJ ordinance was a problem for NORWEJ and to take it up with them. NORWEJ members are appointed by the Town Council. Not being a resident in DeMotte, I have been told by Attorney Waddle, I would not be allowed to speak at a council meeting. I cannot vote for the Town Council members, so I have no control of who is on the NORWEJ board or what they do. This has caused my, and other Keener Twp. residents, county tax bill to increase. TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!
*I was recently able to talk with Mr. Andree. Thanks for returning my call and answer the main question I had, that question is who or what agency was responsible for creating the list of the parcels being charged the SA. He confirmed that it was done by the Abonmarche. I mentioned that some steps are in the process of either getting some changes made or refunds. I hope that ALL affected parcel owners are treated the same way.
*I am aware that the KV School system has been told their SA would be changed. I am also aware of properties along CR1450N east of CR700W that are included in the list of charged parcels. One was because the property as close to the hydrants inside the fences of the water treatment plant. Ms. Tokarz was contacted and after learning that those hydrants were not intended as public fire hydrants, she told the owner the charge would be taken care of. As of this writing, GIS still shows each situation shows the SA.
*Speaking again about the work of Abonmarche, my quick review of the manner in which the base of how parcels were chosen, using the “radius” method was flawed. This method only required someone setting with a map of the hydrant locations and drawing a circle with a radius equal to 800’, ANY parcel was then included, regardless of what that line was drawn over; houses, decks, outbuildings, farm fields, gardens, decorations, septic tanks, DITCHES and other obstacles! It did not also consider if it was night or daytime, snow or rainstorms that might effect how the fire vehicles respond. An easier determination would consider the roadway!
Abonmarche was also responsible for the locations of the hydrants, as when I questioned the NORWEJ board about why hydrants along CR700W did not include intersections (which would enable fire response to go multiple directions) at Prairieview Court, Windsor Dr., Blackberry Crt., Blackthorn Dr. and CR1350N. NORWEJ’s response was “that was decided by our engineers!” Also note that our local fire department had no input on where hydrants were located. Believe me, when I was KTVFD Chief, I would have loved to have a hydrant at downtown fires, we got the job done with tankers from surrounding areas.
*Speaking of hydrants, I would like each parcel owner, go to the end of your driveway, try to find your nearest fire hydrant, if you cannot see it, there are probably obstacles in the way. If you can see it, fine. Even in town, many hydrants are not at intersections, which is common it many municipalities. Also, it has been mentioned that “other municipalities charge this same SA.” When I ask which ones, I was told that is what the big city advisors told us. I have personally called ALL of our surrounding towns, and NONE charge the same as this SA. One particularly mentioned they supply hydrants outside their limits for small industries that request it, if a fire department would use that hydrant for a nearby fire, there would be no charge to the homeowner or fire service.
*Please let me make a comparison. NIPSCO and REMC have gas and electric service which have power and gas lines in many of our areas. Would you consider that an ordinance by either of them would be “reasonable” if they used the possibility of any nearby property owner being charged a SA since a home or other building might be built there
*I have reviewed all recent NORWEJ and Town meeting minutes. The only mention of any review of the plan on which parcels the SA was applied to before it was presented to the County Auditor, was made by Ms. Tokarz. By the way, I have questioned the Auditor and her response has been to contact Ms. Tokarz with any questions. Recent calls to her have not been returned.
*An in-depth review of the background of this SA show that there are charged parcels that should not have been included. These are MANY parcels of CEMETERY LOTS, VACANT LOTS, FARM FIELDS WITH AND WITHOUT BUILDINGS, PARKING LOTS, PLAYGROUNDS, CHURCH PROPERTY AND OTHERS. It was passed in an unfair manner and the resulting plan of which parcels were charged the unreasonable amount of the SA. For that reason it should be REPEALED AND REPLACED.
*It should be noted that years ago the Federal Government mandated that DeMotte establish a sewage system, then only a central area was required to receive that service. Later DeMotte decided that a water system would help get a better water supply and a water treatment plant and water lines were installed and NORWEJ was formed. Signing up was voluntary and not mandated. It was up to individual property owners to determine if they wanted that service. NOW NOWEJ mandates that if your well fails, you MUST sign up for the water. Why can’t you just have a new well drilled, only NORWEJ, no other government agency requires it as far as I know? By the way, how can NORWEJ tell the owners of property within 300’ of a sewer line, they have to get a permit from DeMotte, even if you live in Keener Twp.?
*Anyone with questions of any kind or comments, please feel free to contact me at upsetwithnorwej@gmail.com.
*I have contacted many township and county officials about my thought along with MANY affected residents. Some elected officials have stated they do not want to get involved, there is nothing that can be done or don’t really care! Many have been receptive and feel they also feel this was done in an unfair manner with little transparency and the charges are unreasonable. At this time, I feel that it is up to the residents in DeMotte to consider how they vote on their elected leaders, as they are the ones who appoint NORWEJ members and consider their actions.
*Thank you for considering these thoughts!
Bill Krueger, Keener Township