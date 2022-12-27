Jan. 13, 2022

Wienermobile makes its way through DeMotte

Oscar Meyer Wienermobiles

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile delighted visitors as they flocked to Strack and Van Til, despite the chilly January weather.
Creating a mess

Semi-trailers pile up on the southbound lane of I-65 during last week’s snowstorm. This picture was taken at the Bunkum Road overpass west of Rensselaer.
Gray honored

KVHS athletic director John Gray was joined at last month’s award presentation by his family.
Grand Marshal

2022 Grand Marshal Heather Tokarz waves to the crowds along Halleck Street Saturday morning.
Pastor Ed VanWijk

Pastor Ed VanWijk of the DeMotte United Methodist Church walks the parade in his wooden shoes and authentic Dutch clothing.

