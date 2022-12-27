Jan. 13, 2022
Wienermobile makes its way through DeMotte
DEMOTTE — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile made its way through the parking lots of Strack and Van Til’s across northwest Indiana in the first week of 2022, bringing smiles to the faces of shoppers.
On their stop in DeMotte on Friday, Jan. 7, Hotdoggers “Ketchup” Kingsley and “Mustard” Marcelo provided visitors with signature Wiener Whistles, as well as photographs with the 27-foot-long hot dog that was parked in front of the neighborhood grocery store.
The Wienermobile has been on the road across the United States since 1936, bringing smiles to the faces of citizens everywhere. There are currently six Wienermobiles that travel the states, and the 2016 model, Wiener, made its way through Indiana with its two Hotdoggers ready to delight the crowds.
Jan. 20, 2022
DeMotte man arrested in Nebraska for allegedly kidnapping woman
DeMOTTE — A DeMotte man accused of kidnapping a woman in Indiana has been caught in Nebraska, according to police authorities.
Police believe William Brittingham, 52, of DeMotte, kidnapped the woman, handcuffed her and drove her to Nebraska earlier this week.
He was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday night, Jan. 12, and taken to the Hall County Jail in Grand Island, Nebraska, awaiting extradition back to Indiana.
Feb. 3, 2022
Monfort faces 18 charges refiled by special prosecutors
JASPER COUNTY — One-time judge and former local attorney Robert Monfort had a litany of charges refiled from his representation of two elderly clients’ estates that involved an alleged misappropriation of hundreds of thousands of dollars to his law firm, an office employee and a family member after the clients died.
The charges were refiled Jan. 28 in Jasper Superior Court by special prosecutors in the case. They include corrupt business influence (a Level 5 felony), three counts of theft with value property over $50,000 (Level 5 felonies), nine counts of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000 (Level 6 felonies), forgery with intent to defraud (a Level 6 felony), obstruction of justice (a Level 6 felony), two counts of perjury (Level 6 felonies) and a misdemeanor deception charge.
Monfort faces 18 charges in all. This is the first time criminal charges have been filed against Monfort and his office.
Feb. 24, 2022
Area recovers from year's biggest snowstorm; more snow possible Thursday
JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County and the surrounding areas were able to recover from the massive snowfall last week, though the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was busy attempting to keep drivers off county roads and highways.
Nearly eight inches fell in parts of Jasper County. Morocco reported nine inches.
The department reported numerous slide-offs and damage to vehicles. The county highway department reported 45 stalled vehicles on Feb. 17-18 while plows were working to move the snow off roads and local fire departments battled small blazes throughout the county.
March 3,2022
Woman injured in carjacking incident in DeMotte
DeMOTTE — Police responded to a carjacking that occurred on State Road 10 south of DeMotte on Thursday, Feb. 24. The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, three black males in a dark-colored sedan pulled up behind the victim’s car and tapped the rear end of the vehicle. She pulled off the road to inspect for damage and the males exited the sedan, with one pointing a firearm at her.
She was reportedly shoved back into her vehicle while they moved it and began rummaging through the car. Once finished, they shoved the victim out of the car and one of the males struck her in the head with the firearm.
March 31, 2022
DeMotte library parking lot project begins
DeMOTTE — Work is now under way on the DeMotte Library Parking Lot Project, a project that has been eagerly anticipated and meets two of Jasper County Public Library’s long-range plan goals.
Those goals include being a welcoming community hub and to engage staff and community in lifelong learning.
Work is expected to be complete this summer and will result in 29 parking spaces, a story walk, a dry creek bed featuring a bridge and native plants, and a new program area in front of the main library entrance. Handicap parking spaces will be available.
April 7, 2022
Gray presented Athletic Director of the Year Award in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — John Gray picked up his Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association District I Athletic Director of the Year Award during a banquet in Indianapolis last month.
Gray was joined by his family at the event, which recognizes athletic directors and contributors to Indiana prep sports.
Gray is in his fifth year as athletic director at Kankakee Valley High School and was the assistant athletic director for four years under former AD Doug Greenlee.
May 5, 2022
Culp clears Primary Election hurdle to fill state rep seat
JASPER COUNTY — District 16 voters picked Rensselaer’s Kendell Culp as its Republican nominee to fill retiring state representative Douglas Gutwein seat in Tuesday’s Primary Election.
Culp, who is currently one of three county commissioners in Jasper County, unofficially earned 48% of the vote, beating challengers Bryan Washburn of DeMotte and Barb Neihouser of Francesville.
Washburn pulled in 2,633 votes for 31% and Neihouser had 1,382 votes for 18%. Culp had 3,779 votes covering Jasper, White and Pulaski counties. The results are unofficial.
June 2, 2022
Lady Kougars capture 2nd straight sectional; blank Glenn at home
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley pulled off a 4-0 win over Glenn Saturday morning to win another sectional and earn the right to move on to regionals.
With the win, the team became back-to-back sectional champs. The Kats faced Hanover Central, also at Wheatfield, on Tuesday, May 31 to continue their march towards Indianapolis. KV beat Hanover in the regular season and claimed its second straight regional title with an 8-4 win.
KVHS (11-13) will travel to Twin Lakes for the four-team semistate tournament on Saturday, June 4. The Kougars, who reached the semistate finals last spring, will open play against Leo (27-2) at 10 a.m., CST, in Monticello.
June 23, 2022
Tokarz named Touch of Dutch Grand Marshal
DEMOTTE — Along with the return of the annual DeMotte festival, the Touch of Dutch, comes the long awaited return of the parade. On Aug. 13, the Grand Marshal for the parade is Heather Tokarz, a long-time employee of the town and advocate for community improvement.
Tokarz said she was notified by the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce by letter that she had been selected as this year’s grand marshal. “I thought to myself, ‘Holy moly!’” She thought she was receiving a request from the chamber. She said she handed the letter to her husband and had him read it just to be sure she wasn’t imagining it.
July 21, 2022
Taylor Jordan to reign at Jasper County Fair
RENSSELAER — Eight young ladies competed Friday, July 15, for the title of Miss Jasper County Fair Queen and 13 younger ladies competed for the title of Little Miss Jasper County at the fairgrounds. The fair begins July 23 and runs through July 30 and the ladies are ready to reign with Taylor Jordan wearing the queen’s crown and sash and Addalyn DeKock as Little Miss.
Receiving two crowns, Kelsey Rodibaugh received the Miss Congeniality and 1st Runner-up titles and Alexis Oliver is 2nd Runner up.
Aug. 11, 2022
KV inducts second Hall of Fame class
WHEATFIELD — The Athletic Department at Kankakee Valley High School inducted its second class into the KVHS Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6. At the high school.
The inductees and their families were invited to a catered dinner in the school cafeteria before the actual ceremony took place in the school’s auditorium. Some inductees still lived local but several made a trip to receive the honor.
Inducted were people who have made major contributions to Kougar athletics. These inductees were broken into five categories: Student Athletes; Coaches and Administrators; Teams; Service; and Family Contributors.
Aug. 18, 2022
Touch of Dutch Festival returns to record crowds
DeMOTTE — The return of the Touch of Dutch festival brought record crowds to Spencer Park for the day on Saturday, Aug. 13. The festival was gaining momentum each year prior to the pandemic, which halted the festivities for two years. The 2022 return brought back many of the traditional events including the Rotary Ramble and the parade, but also brought new events and entertainment and a bit more “touch” of Dutch in games and goods.
“Our goal this year was to bring more Dutch to the Touch,” wrote Executive Director Diva Rish on the festival’s Facebook page. “I think we achieved that, but not without the help of so many!”
Crowd estimates range in the 4,000 to 5,000 people attending including those who came to see the parade.
Sept. 1, 2022
Powerful winds knock out power to northern Jasper County
DEMOTTE — A storm with powerful winds hit northern Jasper County Monday afternoon knocking down electric poles, trees and limbs as it blew through. A line of poles along US 231, south of SR 110, were broken causing others to lean and took out the power to around 7,000 homes.
Stephanie Johnson, marketing director of Jasper County REMC, said the poles are NIPSCO poles and are a major feed to the area and feed the electricity to REMC’s substation.
Before power could be restored, the electricity had to be rerouted so people’s power could be restored before the poles are replaced and restored to their upright positions. Once that was accomplished, and Johnson said, it is not an easy task, REMC could then go out and fix lines knocked down by trees and limbs.
Sept. 22, 2022
Lady Kougars claim second sectional in 3 years; DeBoard repeats as champ
MONTICELLO — Results from the 2022 girls’ golf sectional had members of Kankakee Valley’s golf team wringing out their clothing Monday afternoon.
Upon news of winning the program’s first sectional in two years, the Lady Kougars took a celebratory dip in Lake Shafer, which borders Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club.
It was a refreshingly cool way to cap off a historic day with temperatures reaching near 90 at TCC’s mostly sun-drenched course.
Oct. 6, 2022
DeMotte Christian Schools break ground for expansion
DEMOTTE — Students, staff, alumni and stakeholders gathered on the grounds of DeMotte Christian High School to break ground for an expansion that will add junior high classrooms, a new gymnasium and cafeteria. Superintendent Lemuel Hucks said they have 527 students and continue to grow each year. “We’re very excited to get into a new chapter of our schools’ life,” he said as he welcomed everyone to the event.
“A lot of folks have given their time, energy and talents and financial wherewithal to help us accomplish that,” he said regarding the additional space.
Pastor Rossi said the school teaches the children the way of Christian life, and they will go out and be the salt and light in this world.
Nov. 24, 2022
DeYoung picked to replace Culp as commissioner at caucus
RENSSELAER — The Republican Precinct Committee has found a replacement for long-time Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp.
But the appointment of Jeff DeYoung of DeMotte leaves a vacancy within the county council. Another caucus to fill DeYoung’s county council at-large seat is being planned, according to Republican Party Chairman Jeff Phillips.
Culp recently resigned as one of three county commissioners after he won the nomination to become the next District 16 state representative. Culp will replace Douglas Gutwein in the new year.
Dec. 1, 2022
DeMotte Town Council hires new street department supervisor
DEMOTTE — The DeMotte Town Council approved the hiring of Mike Orsburn to take the job of street superintendent as current superintendent Jeff Powers is retiring. Street Department liaison Dale Eenigenburg said he is the best for the job. Powers will be retiring at the end of the year, which he announced at the October council meeting. Orsburn moves from a position at the town’s public works department and will begin training with Powers. Powers will continue to work part-time to assist with snow removal after the first of the year.
Clerk/Treasurer Peggy Michelin announced that she too will be retiring at the end of the year. She asked the council to approve Tara Hernandez as her deputy clerk to help make a smooth transition once her replacement is chosen by the Republican party chair. The person will finish out her term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023.