Rick Klompmaker works on a wooden shoe at the Touch of Dutch Festival.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

DeMOTTE — A highlight of the annual Touch of Dutch this year was the presence of Rick Klompmaker who creates the famous wooden shoes by hand using methods that have been in place since the 1600's. Klompmaker, from Holland, Michigan, first came to the festival in 2019.

Klompmaker, whose name literally means wooden shoe maker, uses tools that he inherited from his uncle who started making shoes in the 1920's. The tools themselves are actually over 150 years old. His uncle, Fred Oldemulder, had been demonstrating wooden shoe making around Michigan at various festivals, including the annual Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan. Klompmaker learned the craft after about a year and a half of tutelage. In  1981, he turned out his first shoe and Oldemulder proclaimed that he had it down and that he was ready. He has demonstrated the art at various festivals and workshops ever since.

