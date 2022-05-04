DeMOTTE — DeMotte Touch of Dutch officials will welcome a new activity to this year’s event in August.
The first annual Wooden Shoe Decorating Contest will give the public a chance to decorate a wooden shoe for display at the festival. Voting for the best shoe will be done on the Touch of Dutch Facebook page and the winner will be announced at the festival on Saturday, Aug. 14.
To enter, visit the DeMotte Chamber Office and purchase a raw wooden shoe for $20. The office is located between Strack & Van Til and Shear Designs in the DeMotte Plaza.
Proceeds from the contest will go toward the Touch of Dutch event.
All entries will be displayed at the Touch of Dutch festival.
For more information or to make an appointment to pick up a shoe, call 219-987-5800.