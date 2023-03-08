BURNETTSVILLE - Wheels of Hope was the name of a motorcycle ride that April Hurley and her husband did to support autism awareness, a cause near and dear to her heart as her daughter, Lyndsey, was their first exposure to the neurological disorder. As Lyndsey grew, she didn’t want to do Special Olympics, but something with music and fun was more her style.
This was all discussed many years ago and it has been the name of an event that has guaranteed fun at the old Jackson Township school, now known as the Burnettsville Beehive. This is the 12th annual Freedom event for individuals of all ages with any special need and their families and caregivers to come and have a good time.
This event has been the unofficial first event of Disabilities Awareness Month since its inception and draws people from Indianapolis, Crawfordsville, Kokomo, and Rensselaer, even up to the Merrillville area.
“We had 181 people come to have fun on Saturday,” Hurley said. Activities included a photo booth, nail polish, coloring, face painting and live music by DJ Paul Hartwell for dancing, karaoke and also ring toss and duck pond.
Doors opened at 4 p.m. and crowds began filing in pretty early and there was parking crew, as some participants needed considerations getting into the building.
Hurley is very proud of the way this event has evolved, just like her family has grown to include adopting two autistic children.
“Special needs kids don’t want to be stared at, they want to be included,” Hurley added.
The activities on Saturday included a theme song written by volunteer Juliette Nehring and Hurley. A brief memorial was held for John Wagner, who was the minister at a local Baptist church. He dressed up as the clown character, Uncle Elmer. As his tribute was read there wasn’t a dry eye among the volunteers. Wagner died since the last event, just days before the world shut down, March 13, 2020.
Hurley’s crew of 57 volunteers are connected by church, forever friendship or fellow parents of special needs kids, and the energy and enthusiasm that Hurley has for this event is infectious. When asked how the event went, Hurley shared that the Beehive has already been reserved for 2024 and the date set.
All photos by Susan G. Wright/HJ Correspondent
Celebrating a chance to have fun, caretakers, parents and people with assorted disabilities came to the Burnettsville Beehive, once known as the Jackson Township School. [Colorful crowdBeehive.jpg]
Crystal Wentzler painting a smiling shark on Zach Price at the Freedom event, Saturday at the Burnettsville Beehive. [Crystal/Zach.jpg]