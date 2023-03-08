BURNETTSVILLE - Wheels of Hope was the name of a motorcycle ride that April Hurley and her husband did to support autism awareness, a cause near and dear to her heart as her daughter, Lyndsey, was their first exposure to the neurological disorder. As Lyndsey grew, she didn’t want to do Special Olympics, but something with music and fun was more her style.

This was all discussed many years ago and it has been the name of an event that has guaranteed fun at the old Jackson Township school, now known as the Burnettsville Beehive. This is the 12th annual Freedom event for individuals of all ages with any special need and their families and caregivers to come and have a good time.

