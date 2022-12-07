JASPER COUNTY — Wheatfield resident Eric Kidwell has been selected to replace Jeff DeYoung on the Jasper County Council.
Kidwell was picked from a list of 10 candidates by the Jasper County Republican Precinct Committee, which met Monday night. It is Kidwell’s first foray in politics.
"Once again we had a number of outstanding candidates for the position of councilman at-large," said chairman of the Republican Party Jeff Phillips. “It was great to see so many positive people in Jasper County want to serve our local government."
The at-large seat became vacant when DeYoung, of DeMotte, won a caucus in November to fill Kendell Culp’s Jasper County Commissioner position. DeYoung then had to resign his at-large seat on the county council and attended his first commissioner meeting Monday, Dec. 5.
Culp, meanwhile, was recently elected as a state representative for District 16.
A former officer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Kidwell was sworn in as the new council member by Jasper County Clerk of the Court Kara Fishburn at the courthouse on Monday.
Kidwell currently works for NIPSCO in Wheatfield.
“I am honored to be able to serve Jasper County and its residents in a new way,” Kidwell said. “I cherish this responsibility entrusted to me.”