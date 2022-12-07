Kidwell chosen at caucus

Jasper County Clerk Kara Fishburn swears in Eric Kidwell to serve as the newest member of the county council on Dec. 5.

 Provided

JASPER COUNTY — Wheatfield resident Eric Kidwell has been selected to replace Jeff DeYoung on the Jasper County Council.

Kidwell was picked from a list of 10 candidates by the Jasper County Republican Precinct Committee, which met Monday night. It is Kidwell’s first foray in politics.

Tags

Trending Food Videos