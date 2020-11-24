WHEATFIELD — Although Wheatfield Town Marshal Jamie Patrick was sworn in on Oct. 6, the town council hadn’t made the transition from the interim marshal, Jim Gehring. At their November meeting, the council made it official, giving Patrick the job and relieving Gehring from the interim position.
Police Commissioner Robin Gear asked Patrick if he was ready to take over, and he said “Yes.” With that the reins traded hands. Gehring is a deputy for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office who assumed the position of town marshal until a permanent person could be hired and trained.
Patrick gave his first report to the council with the department answering 32 calls for service in the last month with no serious incidents to report.
According to the 2021 salary ordinance, the town marshal salary will be $42,848 per year. Part-time officers officers will receive $20 per hour.
The salary ordinance was read for the first time at the Nov. 19 meeting. It will be read a second time in December before the three-person council votes on its approval.
Proposed salaries for the town council will be $3,892 per year, clerk/treasurer - $40,002.78, part-time utility clerk - $15/hour, labor -$16.32/hour, part-time groundskeeper - $12.70/hour and snowplow driver - $18/hour.
The council announced the Family Dollar store has opened in Wheatfield. The new store sits on the northeast corner at SR 10 and SR 49.